REPORT: Raiders Defense Admirable, Still Needs Improvement
The Las Vegas Raiders' season was forgettable, to say the least. Injuries and poor play doomed the Raiders from the start. Las Vegas regularly found ways to beat themselves, making the opponents' job easier every week.
The Silver and Black failed to get going this season for many reasons, but their defense was rarely one of them.
Las Vegas' offense again fielded one of the worst rushing attacks and one of the worst groups of quarterbacks of any team in the National Football League. About three games into the season, their star wide receiver forced his way out of town, leaving the Raiders' skill positions on offense bare.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently ranked each defense in the NFL based on their respective performances this season. Rolfe ranked the Raiders' defense as the 21st-best defense in the league, which ranks as the worst defense in the AFC West.
Considering the number of injuries the Raiders' defense sustained and the lack of complimentary football played by the Raiders' offense this season, the fact that the Raiders' defense was ranked 21st explains how good of a job Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham did this season.
Rolfe noted that the Raiders' defense played well this season despite losing some of its best players down the stretch. Graham did a solid job leading a top-heavy Raiders defense that lost many starters throughout the season.
"For the second straight season, the Las Vegas Raiders enjoyed a second-half surge on defense," Rolfe said. "That came despite Maxx Crosby going down for the season and Christian Wilkins playing only five games all year, robbing Antonio Pierce of his two most notable defenders. Still, it’s interesting that Las Vegas’ defense showed notable improvement down the stretch again, even without particularly inspiring personnel.
"With Pete Carroll on as head coach, the Raiders’ biggest priority will be creating more splash plays. Las Vegas ranked 29th in turnover rate and 25th in pressure rate without blitzing. Adding more explosive talent to the defense is a must, even with the need to invest resources to support a potential first-round quarterback on offense."
The Raiders have retained Graham, which was a smart move. Now, they must give him more and better tools to work with moving forward.
