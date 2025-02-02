REPORT: Raiders Could Get Ridiculous Offer For Maxx Crosby
The Las Vegas Raiders are already well on their way to becoming a different team than they have been over the past two seasons. After going 14-22 over the past two seasons while continuing many of the same negative tendencies, the Raiders brought Tom Brady in this offseason to help with the turnaround.
Raiders owner Mark Davis and Brady quickly got to work, firing former general manager Tom Telesco and former head coach Antonio Pierce. The moves signaled a new era of Raiders football and paved the way for John Spytek to become the team's new general manager and Pete Carroll to become the team's head coach.
The new general manager-head coaching duo were the first significant changes made to the team this offseason. However, it is expected to be the first of many moves the Raiders make to improve this offseason, with their next focus becoming fixing the roster.
That will involve Spytek and the Raiders' front office making arguable choices about the roster to improve it. The Raiders have 17 unrestricted free agents, many of whom are starters on their defense.
However, there could be another change made to the defensive this offseason.
With defensive end Maxx Crosby beginning to age and the Raiders potentially needing the next few years to be a legitimate contender, Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News predicted the Raiders would trade the veteran defensive lineman for multiple first-round picks.
"Look at the current run of Bills' first-round picks - Dalton Kincaid, Kaiir Elam, Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver," Bailey said. "Plus, Keon Coleman and A.J. Epenesa were the team's top picks in 2024 and 2020, respectively, as second-round choices. None of these guys have turned into superstars and lived up to the spot in which they were drafted. Trade a pair of first-round picks for a true game-wrecking edge rusher that they haven't had since Josh Allen was drafted. The Achilles heel for the Bills has been their lack of pass rush in big games. That immediately changes with Crosby."
Bailey predicted the Raiders would get the Bills' 2025 first-round pick, 2025 fourth-round pick, sixth-round pick, and 2026 first-round pick. Bailey also predicted the Bills would receive Crosby and the Raiders' 2025 fourth-round pick.
While the offer is enticing, the Raiders have made it clear that trading Crosby is off the table.
