Raiders' Looking to Keep Momentum Going at Home in Week 18
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is looking to keep the momentum going in Week 18 against AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders will be back at home looking to win their third straight win. The Raiders are not having the season they have envisioned but the team is still playing hard and are playing for Pierce. The team has a 4-12 record going into this game.
All signs point to Pierce being on the hot seat once the season is over. Pierce is trying to make one last impression in the final game of the season before the franchise decides if they want to bring back Pierce for his second season. The team wants to put their best foot forward and is just worried about going 1-0 in the finale.
"Yeah, finish, improvement, progress, and end on a high note," said Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce. "Yeah, last week is last week. Different opponent, different situation."
The Raiders have a chance to end the season on a three-game winning streak. The Raiders defense has led the way in the last couple of weeks. The defense has been playing good football as a unit. The offense had their best performance of the season last week in New Orleans. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell played his best football of the year as well in the victory.
"Just like we did last week; improvement, improvement on third down and red zone. Would love to see the run game keep going. But more importantly, I think just the overall execution and quarterback play. I think it's big for Aidan [O'Connell] to keep improving the way he's doing and just to see our younger guys constantly develop."
The Chargers defeated the Raiders in the first game of the season. These two teams have had different outcomes since. The Chargers will be in the playoffs after clinching in Week 17 but this game will be a battle. Two teams that do not like one another and have a long history. A win for the Silver and Black will be big heading into the offseason.
