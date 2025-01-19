Raiders Free Agency: LB Deablo is a Building Block for Raiders
Everything about Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo, including the fact that he is a linebacker: the Raiders drafted Deablo in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft as a defensive back from Virginia Tech.
His unique blend of speed and physicality made him an understandable pick for a Raiders team looking to improve on defense. Upon entering the league, Deablo would switch from defensive back to linebacker to maximize his unique skillset.
It turned out to be a great move, as Deablo excelled in the position after transforming his body to withstand the additional contact linebackers face that defensive backs do not.
Therein lies the issues for the Raiders when deciding on Deablo's future with the team. The veteran linebacker is an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team he chooses, which may not be the Raiders.
Still, he and the Raiders must make a difficult decision regarding their business relationship. Deablo is undoubtedly talented and provides speed, awareness, and other qualities the Raiders will have a hard time replacing.
However, Deablo has also missed a decent amount of time during his career. While he had a career season in 2023-24, Deablo has missed time in every season except his rookie year.
He missed half of the 2022-23 season with injury while transitioning to linebacker, as well as two games last season and three games this season. This will undoubtedly be brought up in negotiations.
Still, Deablo's injury history does not mean the Raiders should not resign the veteran linebacker. If the Raiders can retain Deablo without paying his market value, they should do so and do so confidently.
Although Deablo has missed games with injuries, he has played in most games over the previous two seasons. Deablo plays a critical position on the field, and he makes up for the defense's mistakes and deficiencies.
The Raiders do not have to look far to see what life would be like without Deablo, as opposing teams repeatedly and successfully attacked Deablo's replacement any time he missed games over the last two seasons.
Deablo's underrated value to the Raiders defense cannot be overstated. Linebacker Robert Spillane would likely agree.
