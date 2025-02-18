REPORT: What the Las Vegas Raiders Need Right Now
The Las Vegas Raiders have been without a competent head coach for many years, and it has cost the team countless wins and even potentially a playoff berth. Instability at the head coaching position has been the Raiders' downfall, just as much as their extremely flawed roster has been. The Raiders appear determined to address both issues this offseason, already handling one by hiring Pete Carroll as their next head coach.
Carroll brings decades of experience from around the National Football League and college football, having won championships collegiately and professionally. Carroll brings a presence and trustworthiness to the position the Raiders have sorely lacked over the last few years. It is anyone's guess how things will go for Carroll and the Raiders, but the veteran head coach gives the Silver and Black a better chance to win than their last two head coaches.
Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated recently graded each head coaching hiring this offseason. He gave the Raiders a B- grade for hiring Carroll when the team and the organization needed a proven head coach leading the way. Most expect Carroll to do a satisfactory job, assuming the Raiders' front office helps improve one of the worst rosters in the National Football League. Orr explains what the Raiders require at the moment.
"What the Raiders need right now is a firm hand on the steering wheel," Orr said. "We overrate this nebulous idea of knowing what it’s supposed to look like, but Carroll has a real vision and gentle touch to guide the Raiders through what promises to be the second and third phases of a rebuild. That is more than Las Vegas could say about the staff last year, which was a splatter painting of veteran coaches and different ideals. My one true gripe is that, with a coach on a truncated three-year contract, there should be some kind of succession plan on the staff. I don’t see that here."
Carroll will undoubtedly have his work cut out for him, as the Raiders' roster has numerous holes in it and could have even more after the start of free agency. While Carroll was likely the best hire for the Raiders, who Las Vegas hired as their head coach does not matter if the roster continues to be subpar.
