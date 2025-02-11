REPORT: Where Do Raiders Stand With Potential Franchise Tags?
The Las Vegas Raiders will have key pending free agents this offseason.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron recently named a franchise-tag candidate for each team for the upcoming free agent market. The Raiders, who sport the second-most cap space in the NFL ($95 million), will likely avoid the issue.
"Armed with the second-most projected cap space, the Raiders are well positioned to not only retain their key free agents but also attack the open market for a much-needed injection of talent," wrote Cameron. "Malcolm Koonce, Tre'von Moehrig and Robert Spillane all profile as names new general manager John Spytek may look to retain. However, the franchise tag would be an unlikely avenue to accommodate that, as each carries a contract projection well below the tag value."
Moehrig was ranked as one of the best soon-to-be free agents available by ESPN, and Insider Jeremy Fowler wrote, "Multiple personnel evaluators we've spoken to believe Moehrig's 2024 film was the best of any free agent safety. The Raiders will have a hard time keeping him."
The 25-year-old safety notched 104 total tackles and two interceptions and took a massive step in his game in 2024 despite playing with a banged-up secondary. Hobbs, another young defensive back who will likely be a top priority.
As Las Vegas Raiders On SI previously reported, "one wonders what could happen to Hobbs' game with another year under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and the new leadership of [Pete] Carroll and whoever the new coach brings in as defensive backs coach."
Hobbs, with Jakorian Bennett, Jack Jones, and a potential first-round corner (should the Raiders go that route in the draft) is a vital piece to the Silver and Black's defense.
Spillane has blossomed into a standout middle linebacker, though he is severely undersold by the league at-large. One of the NFL's surest tacklers, Spillane has accumulated 306 total tackles (173 solo) in just two seasons with Las Vegas. He is a loud voice in the locker room, too.
Koonce is a valuable pass rusher who can disrupt and make an impact on every play. Alongside Crosby, the Raiders could have a formidable pass rush with Koonce when he is healthy -- and that is the biggest worry.
With the Philadelphia Eagles showing the value of a strong pass rush in their recent Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders might consider keeping the talented, if inconsistent, edge rusher.
