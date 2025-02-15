REPORT: Who Are the Most Athletic Players Raiders Have Drafted?
As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft, it is interesting to consider what traits they will look for in their future players.
The NFL Scouting Combine is just over a week away, a chance for the Raiders to meet with prospects, get to know them as people, and get a closer look at their athletic traits.
The Raiders have drafted good athletes in the past, something many teams emphasize throughout the draft process. There is a better chance a great athlete can become a great player than a player who lacks athleticism.
Kent Lee Platte, who goes by @MathBomb on X, has tracked players’ Relative Athletic Scores, or RAS, for years.
RAS is made up of composite size, explosion, speed, and agility. Scores can range from 0 to 10.00.
Platte posted the top five most athletic players each team has drafted since he began tracking RAS.
Who made the cut for the Raiders?
The five Raiders with the highest RAS scores are offensive lineman Jared Veldheer (10.00), left tackle Kolton Miller (9.99), safety Tanner Muse (9.96), safety Obi Melifonwu, and running back Latavius Murray.
Veldheer was a third-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Hillsdale College, a Division II school in Michigan. He played in 53 games over four seasons for the Oakland Raiders before bouncing around the league for the final years of his career.
Miller is the Raiders’ current starting left tackle, and he is one of the most underrated offensive linemen in the NFL. The Raiders took him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He earned his highest Pro Football Focus grade in 2021.
Muse was a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He never appeared in a game for the Raiders and was cut in 2021.
Melifonwu was a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of UConn. He only played for the Raiders for one season before a hip injury ended his time with the Silver and Black. He posted seven tackles in five games.
Murray had a successful NFL career after being a sixth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft out of UCF. He took 543 carries for 2,278 yards and 20 touchdowns during his time with the Raiders. He went on to play for several more teams, last playing for the Buffalo Bills in 2023.
For more on the most athletic players the Raiders have drafted, click here.
