REPORT: Why Raiders' HC Vacancy is a Cherished Opportunity
There has been speculation surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching vacancy since they fired former head coach Antonio Pierce last week. The Raiders naturally receive plenty of attention because of their long-standing history in the National Football League and passionate fanbase.
However, the Raiders have not received much attention for their production on the field recently. Las Vegas has struggled mightily over the previous few seasons, with wins coming few and far in between over the previous two seasons.
There have been numerous issues that have continued to plague the Raiders recently, primarily the lack of a marquee quarterback in a division full of them and in a league dominated by star quarterbacks. The Raiders have the chance to alleviate that problem through either the NFL Draft or free agency, as the Raiders have plenty of money to spend.
Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News recently ranked the remaining coaching vacancies around the league after the New England Patriots filled their vacancy and the Dallas Cowboys decided to part ways with Mike McCarthy.
Iyer ranked the Raiders' head coaching vacancy as the fourth best of the six that are available, as the Raiders have a top draft pick and plenty of cap space, but they do not currently have a roster that is good enough to compete consistently in the NFL.
"Antonio Pierce went from 5-4 in the interim for 2023 to only 4-13 full-time in 2024, prompting a change in pursuit of bigger results," Iyer said. "The Raiders represent the clean-slate team, a la the [Washington] Commanders, where there are only a few essential pieces, such as Brock Bowers and Maxx Crosby. Vegas can be positioned for a big personnel and philosophical overhaul with Tom Brady now lurking among the owners. Only the Patriots are projected to have more cap space."
The Raiders must nail the general manager and head coaching hires before doing anything else. After years of striking out, the Raiders seemed primed to figure things out or at least put forth a quality effort to turn things around quickly and efficiently.
Both of which were qualities of Brady during his playing days.
