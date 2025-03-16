Why Raiders Should Give Rondale Moore a Chance
The Las Vegas Raiders need to get more receiving options for newly acquired Geno Smith. He has one of the best, if not the best, receiving tight ends in the NFL with Brock Bowers. He also has Jakobi Meyers at his disposal, who is a consistent target.
Meyers is coming off a season where he had more than 1,000 yards, but is that production consistent for him? After that, they don't have anyone on their roster who can elevate this offense. They have Tre Tucker, who is ascending in his career, but they still need another reliable offensive engine.
On the offensive side of the ball, they traded for Smith and then signed Raheem Mostert out of free agency, but in terms of weapons, that's all they've gotten. If they want to set up Smith for the most success possible, they have to revamp their passing game.
They have the option to go after a veteran who is still sitting in free agency, but they could opt to target a young wide receiver and give him another chance to be a part of a productive passing game. Rondale Moore will be just 25 next season and is also just sitting in free agency.
Moore was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 but never really got a chance to shine there. After a disappointing first three years with the team, he was then traded to the Atlanta Falcons last year to be a part of what was supposed to be a lethal passing game with Kirk Cousins.
Unfortunately for him, he suffered an injury at training camp that kept him out for the entire year. He never got to make his debut with the Falcons, and now he's left looking for a team that'll give him a shot.
I think that team should be the Raiders. They could offer him a cheap, low-stakes deal for one year and see if he can contribute to their offense. He could be their wide receiver two or three and is young enough to where they could convince them that he still has potential to grow into.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.