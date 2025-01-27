Should Raiders Make Serious Play for Eagles Star Pass Rusher?
The Las Vegas Raiders need more help offensively than defensively heading into the NFL offseason, but that does not mean their defense without fault.
One area in particular in which the Raiders' defense could use some serious assistance is in the pass rush.
Las Vegas totaled just 38 sacks in 2024, which ranked toward the bottom of the league. Outside of Maxx Crosby and a late-season surge from K'Lavon Chaisson, the Raiders didn't apply a whole lot of pressure to opposing quarterbacks.
Yes, Malcolm Koonce's absence didn't help, but he is slated to hit free agency, and whether or not Las Vegas retains him after a serious knee injury remains to be seen.
The Raiders absolutely need to add an edge rusher in free agency, and the good news is that they have the cap room to add one of the top guys available.
That means Las Vegas should be able to make a play for Philadelphia Eagles star Josh Sweat.
Sweat will be one of the best edge rushers on the market and just registered 41 tackles and eight sacks during the regular season.
The 27-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Florida State, was selected by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
It took Sweat a while to really establish himself, but he was able to make the Pro Bowl in his fourth season after recording 45 tackles and 7.5 sacks. He then racked up 48 tackles, 11 sacks and an interception the following year, but oddly enough, he did not earn any accolades for it.
Sweat has failed to produce a double-digit sack campaign since, but he has remained a dependable pass rusher for Philadelphia and has missed just three games since 2021.
What's more, Sweat logged a 75.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus this season.
The Chesapeake, Va. native isn't a huge name, but given that he will be one of the best players available at his position this March, he may end up earning a hefty pay day.
Sweat will turn 28 years old in a couple of months, so he is still young enough to be a part of the Raiders' rebuild, as well.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE