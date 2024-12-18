Should Raiders Pursue Trade for Browns Star CB?
The Las Vegas Raiders are just 2-12 on the season and are preparing for an absolutely pivotal offseason in which they'll hopefully land their new franchise quarterback.
But the quarterback position is not the only area of need for the Raiders.
As you may have guessed from Las Vegas' brutal record, the team as a plethora of holes up and down the roster, and it must explore different avenues to fill them in the spring.
While the Raiders are slated to have a wealth of cap room to sign free agents, they could also peruse the trade market to try and add some top-tier talent.
Well, why not pursue a trade for Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward?
Cornerback is absolutely one of the primary areas of need for Las Vegas defensively, especially with Nate Hobbs set to hit the open market.
The Browns could end up doing some retooling this offseason as a result of their dreadful 2024 campaign, and they could sniff around to see what rival squads would be interested in offering for Ward.
Ward is a three-time Pro Bowler and could be on track for his fourth selection this year, as he has logged 39 tackles, a couple of interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a league-leading 19 passes defended.
The problem for the cash-strapped Browns is that Ward is under contract through 2027 on a sizeable day, so Cleveland could aim to downsize. Plus, the Browns also have Martin Emerson Jr. and Greg Newsome II at the cornerback position.
In the event that Cleveland makes Ward available, the Raiders should absolutely inquire. Ward is one of the top corners in the NFL, and with Las Vegas allowing opposing signal-callers to post a 97.6 passer rating in 2024, it could certainly use Ward in its secondary.
The Raiders do have a couple of other interesting young cornerbacks, such as Jakorian Bennett and Decamerion Richardson. But with the potential departure of Hobbs, they need a more established presence in their defensive backfield.
Heck, Las Vegas could also re-sign Hobbs and still swing a trade for Ward.
Having a shutdown corner is one of the most important things a defense can possess, so if Ward is on the trade block, the Raiders should make a serious push for him.
