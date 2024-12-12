Stock Up for Raiders Entering MNF Match-Up
The Las Vegas Raiders are limping to the end of the 2024 season. They are 2-11, tied for the worst record in the NFL.
The Raiders have lost nine consecutive games as they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. The Falcons are on a four-game losing streak, struggling with turnovers and penalties during that stretch.
Despite Coach Antonio Pierce’s team's rough season, a few players have still had solid individual seasons. A few young players have proven they can be core members of this team moving forward.
As we do each week, let’s review whose stock is up for the Silver and Black as they prepare to face Atlanta.
Tight end Michael Mayer - After missing several weeks in the middle of the season, the young tight end is fully re-integrated into the offense.
Mayer led the team against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with seven catches for 68 yards, coming up big in multiple spots. The Raiders have been waiting for Mayer to break out and reach his potential, and he could finally start showing it.
The Falcons do a solid job covering tight ends, but they have not seen an offense with two tight ends like Mayer and Brock Bowers. If they focus all their energy on stopping Bowers, Mayer could have another big day.
Quarterback Desmond Ridder - While Aidan O’Connell avoided serious injury and could still play in this game, the Raiders could play it safe and start the healthier Ridder.
Ridder, a former Falcon, entered the game in relief of O’Connell and threw for 101 yards on 18 attempts. He may have something to prove against his former team, so Ridder could find another gear to lock into.
The element of a ‘revenge game’ could power Ridder and the Raiders over the Falcons, snapping their losing streak while continuing Atlanta’s.
Linebacker Amari Burney - The sixth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft made the most of his action on the field last Sunday.
Burney recorded a sack-fumble on Baker Mayfield, giving the Raiders the ball back with good field position. It was his only play of the game, but he may have earned the chance to make more.
With Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo entering free agency, the Raiders could be using this time to see what they have in Burney. What will he do with the opportunity?
