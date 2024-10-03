Stock Up Report for Raiders Entering Week 5
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to keep their momentum going as they take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
The Raiders are coming off a victory against the Cleveland Browns, a game in which they did not have many of their top contributors, including defensive end Maxx Crosby and wide receiver Davante Adams.
A game like this can inspire a lot of confidence in a team that needs wins in the worst way. The Raiders should be able to carry this momentum into a game against a divisional opponent they have beaten eight straight times.
Several Raiders had impressive performances in the gritty victory. Who improved their stock the most?
Let’s identify three Raiders whose stock is up.
Defensive end Charles Snowden - The aforementioned shorthandedness was made insignificant when Snowden was on the field.
Snowden finished the game with three total tackles, none bigger than the fourth down sack of Deshaun Watson when the Browns were driving and looking to win the game.
When Crosby was downgraded to Out, many in Raider Nation feared the pass rush would struggle. That was not the case with Snowden roaming the defensive line.
If Crosby cannot go on Sunday against the Broncos, Snowden could step in and make more monumental plays.
Running back Alexander Mattison - It’s been discussed ad nauseam, but the Raiders finally got the run game going.
Increased snaps for Mattison contributed significantly to that. He finished the game with five carries for 60 yards, leading the team. Mattison showed excellent burst on his carries, helping the Raiders sustain drives on the ground for the first time this season.
If the Raiders want to keep that going, Mattison may continue to be involved in the offense.
Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao - As Crosby said on the latest episode of his podcast, it is unfortunate how Pola-Mao is getting the opportunity due to Marcus Epps’ season-ending injury, but he has made the most of it.
Pola-Mao finished the game with six tackles, a pass defended, and a sack. The versatile safety was all over the field, making plays for a defense that needed it.
Pola-Mao was an undrafted free agent in 2022. He has always played hard and made a positive impact whenever he got a chance, and that should continue throughout the rest of the season.
