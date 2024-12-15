The Stars Are Aligning on Ridder's Road to Redemption
When Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he was expected to grow into the team's starting quarterback. He started four games in his rookie season, leading the Falcons to a 2-2 record, and entered his second season in the league as the team's clear-cut starting quarterback.
Ridder started last season as the Falcons' starting quarterback with running back Bijan Robinson, tight end Kyle Pitts, and wide receiver Drake London. He also had two of the most dependable offensive linemen blocking for him in the league, Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom.
Ridder went 6-7 in 13 starts with the Falcons last season. Ridder was often the primary reason the Falcons lost, including throwing two interceptions on back-to-back plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
After last season, the Falcons moved on from Ridder, signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, and drafted rookie quarterback Michael Penix in the first round of the draft.
Now, with multiple Raiders quarterbacks injured, Ridder has seen a more expanded role. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce likes what he has seen so far.
"I think it's been good," Pierce said. "I mean, oddly enough, he's played in a lot of games, right? So, it's the way the season's gone for us. But there's been some bright spots. There were some other spots we wish we had back. But what we do see is a guy that's very competitive, that takes his job serious, and he has an opportunity. If Aidan [O'Connell] is not able to go and he's [Desmond Ridder] the starter, it's another great opportunity for him to showcase himself."
Ridder could potentially start against the Falcons. At the very least, he will likely play significant minutes against his former team on Monday Night Football.
Pierce knows what it is like to face a team he once played for.
“You’ve got to take the emotional part out of it," Pierce said. "It's not Desmond [Ridder] versus the Atlanta Falcons. It's the Raiders versus the Atlanta Falcons, and he understands that. Listen, just do your job as a quarterback. We don't need you to be Superman and go out there and win it by yourself. It's a team sport. Understand what we're trying to do with the game plan, if it is Desmond. But more importantly, don't make it an individual matchup, right? That's in your past. You've moved on, got a great opportunity here. Worry about that."
Ridder landed on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad, on a team with a franchise quarterback, a far cry away from a starting position. Yet, the football gods have lined up a perfect opportunity for Ridder's redemption story.
A win on Monday Night Football against his former team, with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, is as good as it gets.
