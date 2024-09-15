These Raiders Offensive Players are Crucial vs. Ravens
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get going offensively as they play their first road game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Raiders struggled mightily against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, scoring just 10 points. Although they outgained the Chargers in total yards, they did not capitalize on their scoring opportunities.
The Ravens pose another defensive challenge for the Raiders. They have elite talent at all three levels and have been one of the top defensive teams in the NFL for years.
If the Raiders want to pull off an upset on the road, they will need some of their offensive players to step up and make plays.
Let’s identify three Raiders who must rise to the occasion.
Running back Zamir White - The Raiders’ touted top running back did not have his best game when he took over.
White rushed for just 44 yards on 13 carries last week, also losing a fumble. That cannot happen against the Ravens if the Raiders want to remain competitive in the game.
The Ravens are excellent at stopping the run, so White will have to get going for the Raiders to have a chance.
Tight end Brock Bowers - The Ravens also have one of the best linebackers in the NFL, Roquan Smith, with whom Bowers will draw a match-up.
Bowers had a good start to his NFL career, catching six passes for 58 yards against the Chargers. He led the team in targets with eight, as Gardner Minshew enjoyed looking his way.
Bowers will have to have another big game if the Raiders’ passing attack wants to get going. It will not be easy with Smith roaming.
Right tackle Thayer Munford Jr. - The same could go for left tackle Kolton Miller, as the Ravens have pass-rushers on both sides of the defensive line capable of making big plays.
Odafe Oweh had a good game against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, making four tackles and recording a quarterback hit. He was the Ravens’ top-graded defender on Pro Football Focus at 85.4.
The Raiders’ offensive tackles struggled against the Chargers’ top pass-rushers, and they will face more dangerous rushers today. Munford must be ready to handle whatever Oweh and the Ravens throw at him, or it may be another long day.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.