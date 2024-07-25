Underrated Raiders Rookie 'Stood Out' in First Training Camp Practice
The Las Vegas Raiders took the field together for the first time since minicamp in their first practice of 2024 training camp in Costa Mesa, California, on Wednesday. It is full steam ahead now for the Raiders.
They have a plan they want to achieve, and they are not waiting for anybody or anything. You are either on board or off.
The Raiders have a lot to get to, and it starts with the quarterback competition. But that is just one of the many things to figure out. They are also adapting to the whole new kicking rules. The special teams will get a lot of focus as well, and we will see how the Raiders handle kickoffs this season.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed the new kickoff format on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast," which followed the Raiders' first practice of training camp.
"As you know, the kickoff rule has changed," Carpenter said. "They did a lot of work on kickoffs today. There were a lot of different people back there getting reps. However, I will give you the two that really stood out to me, were Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube. I think Nate Hobbs looks good, too. Yes, he was back there taking kicks. ... Ameer Abdullah is a season special teams vet. He is good. He is so talented. So, he just looks smooth.
"Dylan Laube, to me, yes, he is smooth. He does not look like Ameer, but he was explosive. ... They were running nine routes today. And Dylan Laube had a pass thrown to him by Aidan O'Connell, and Aidan put it perfectly. ... Laube adjusted over the shoulder, and I mean caught in stride. It was the best catch of the day. Dylan Laube has the things you cannot teach. ... What he does have, he maximizes it. I just want you to keep your eyes on Laube. I do not know if he has the strength to fight off NFL cornerbacks, but if he does, he is going to be special. Because he just darts. If Laube could get off the ball and be strong, can you imagine that little guy running across the middle?"
