What Drives Raiders' Nate Hobbs to Be Great?
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs had one of the best seasons of his young career in 2023.
He still dealt with injuries, as he had before, but his impact was felt when he was on the field. Hobbs has developed into one of the best young Nickel corners in the NFL.
The Raiders leaned on their defense in the second half of the season, something they will likely do again next season, so Hobbs’ role becomes ultra-important. Hobbs will have to keep himself motivated to play at the highest level possible to help carry the Raiders into the postseason.
But some things are bigger than football.
Hobbs talked about what motivates him to be the best he can be when he joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."
“It’s one of the main reasons why I’m here,” Hobbs said. “It’s my why. It’s a big part of my why. Being in this position, I never saw anybody make it this far. So, I didn’t even know how to go about this. I just knew I had a crazy work ethic, and my ‘dawg’ mixed with my work ethic, my God-given talent, and natural ability, I can navigate it because I knew how to navigate life. That’s one thing Louisville did teach me how to do is navigate my situation in life.”
Hobbs is an advocate for helping the less fortunate. He recalled a story about him and his mother calling around on Mother’s Day to look to help less fortunate people in any way. A women’s shelter picked up the phone.
Hobbs was also asked about some of the other philanthropic things he’s been involved in.
“I’m not like a social media type guy and a big old film dude,” he said. “My thing is, I think I’m old-fashioned in that sense. If I’m going to do it, I’m doing it because it’s coming from the heart. I’m doing it genuinely. So, I’m not a fan of, ‘Let me hire a cameraman to come videotape me.’ I’ve done so many things out here that most people don’t know about; only the people who were involved know about, because I just do it off the strength.
“I’ve spoken about mental health countless times out here, every Christmas I do something: I take out ten children with the Boys and Girls Club, get them shopping, get them whatever shoes and things they want. Every Thanksgiving, I do a turkey drive; I give turkeys away. That’s why I’m here.”
Hobbs described more of his philanthropic activities, including stopping at red lights and giving money to homeless people. He said it’s both intrinsic and something he has learned throughout his life.
Hobbs’ motivation to be a good human inspires him to be the best he can be daily.
