Which Raiders WR Will Minshew Build Strongest Rapport With?
After a lengthy quarterback battle this offseason, Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce ultimately decided on Gardner Minshew II as the Week 1 starter.
Minshew has been a quality backup throughout his career and now gets the opportunity to be a true starter. He has an excellent group of pass catchers around him to help energize the offense.
One impressive element of Minshew earning the starting job is that he beat out Aidan O’Connell, who had already formed strong connections with the Raiders’ receivers.
Now, Minshew must build his own rapport with Las Vegas’ receiving group. There are plenty of talented receivers for him to form a connection with, so Minshew could find a favorite receiver soon.
Which receiver will Minshew build the strongest rapport with?
The obvious answer could be Davante Adams. Despite getting a little older, Adams is still one of the best wide receivers in the league.
O’Connell looked Adams’ way much more than Jimmy Garoppolo did last season when he was the starter. Adams totaled 66 targets when Garoppolo was under center. That number rose to 97 when O’Connell took over midway through the 2023 season.
Adams is always open, making him one of the best receivers in the league. As long as Minshew throws an accurate ball, Adams should come down with it. Will Adams be Minshew’s favorite target in the offense?
Adams’ counterpart, Jakobi Meyers, is also an excellent option. Garoppolo and O’Connell threw Meyers’ way nearly equally (Garoppolo 42, O’Connell 49).
Meyers is an excellent route runner who had arguably the best season of his career in his debut season as a Raider. He is ultra-reliable on third downs and, depending on the situation could be Minshew’s first read in critical situations. He often came up with a catch and made a big play in those situations.
Adams and Meyers will be the top two target-getters, and it could be a toss-up after them. The Raiders have two young players, Tre Tucker and Michael Mayer, who could be bigger parts of the offense in 2024.
Could Minshew form a strong relationship with rookie tight end Brock Bowers, one of the top receiving tight end prospects in recent history?
Minshew wants to lead the Raiders back to the postseason for the first time in three years. He has plenty of talented options to throw to to make that happen.
