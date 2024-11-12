Who Should Start Against Miami For the Raiders?
The bye week has come and gone for the Las Vegas Raiders, and now it is time for them to regroup ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The question, though, is which quarterback would be best against this Miami team?
The Raiders starting quarterback for a majority of the season has been Gardner Minshew II, but the team has also sent out their second-string quarterback Desmond Ridder when given Minshew's struggles.
Minshew's latest benching came back when the Raiders played the Bengals. In that game, Minshew did not have the most efficient outing before riding the pine, completing ten of 17 passes and having 124 yards in Week 9. Recently, Minshew has less touchdown passes than he does interceptions thrown.
While Ridder has only played two games with the Raiders squad so far this season, when he entered the game, it has been in moments where the team was looking to stop the bleeding. So far this season, Ridder has completed 11 of 16 pass attempts but has only averaged 4.6 yards per pass attempt.
Ridder had success with the Atlanta Falcons last season when he played in 15 games and finished with 2,836 passing yards. Of his passing yard amount, he was successful 64.2% of the time. So far this season, in the small sample size, Ridder has a completion percentage rate of 68.8%
Minshew, though, was brought in to lead this offense, and while production has not been stellar thus far into the season, he may still be the man to give the ball until he runs into serious trouble. Minshew will go into Week 11 with the 29th-ranked quarterback, with a 37.7 rating.
In Minshews last four games played, he has averaged 156 passing yards, with the average yardage per completion being 6.7 yards. He has also been sacked 10 times in the last four games that he has played, and Ridder only has been sacked four times in the two games played.
Antonio Pierce will have multiple decisions to make if he wants his Raiders team to get back into the win column in Week 11, whether that be his quarterback situation or all-around offensive line. The bye week should have given the Raiders enough to scout when looking at their next opponents.
