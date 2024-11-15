Why Raiders' Offense Will Not Panic Under New Offensive Minds
The Las Vegas Raiders offense needs to come out competitive from start to finish. The Raiders offense under Luke Getsy had gotten off to fast starts but looked like an offense that did not know what to do after teams made adjustments.
Offensive coordinator Scott Turner will look to make the offense good in all phases from the first quarter to the final second.
The Raiders offense got another weapon back on offense. Tight end Michael Mayer is back with the team. Mayer last played in a game in Week 3. It will be interesting to see if the Raiders run more 12 personnel with Mayer and rookie tight end Brock Bowers.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about things to be excited about in the second half of the Raiders season on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"When you add a Norv Turner when you give one of the greatest offensive minds in NFL history," said Carpenter. "Joe Philbin has more authority, especially at a position that he knows so well, offensive line. You give Scott Turner a chance. A lot of people thought Scott Turner should have got the OC last year ... A lot of people thought Scotty should have got it this year. Well, they got it now. You are bringing in a lot of experience. A lot of proven guys. There is not going to be panic."
"I had one person tell me, just seemed to be under the Raiders offense, it was a little bit of panic. Somewhere in that second quarter, third quarter, just seemed like almost everything, every game, seemed to be some panic. Okay, what are we going to do? There is not going to be that. It is going to be the calm. That calm is going to be sent down and back through the players. Not only what Mark Davis did. Not even what AP did. But when you look at the guys he has given the reigns of this offense to, that is a very big deal. The players embraced it."
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce let it be known earlier this week that the team is all in for the rest of the season.
"The players are there fighting, scratching, crawling and they are ready to go. They are not looking for a reason to sit on the bench. They are not looking for reasons to get out. They want to be here," said Carpenter.
