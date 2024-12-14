Will the Raiders Benefit More From Not Having the First Pick?
The Las Vegas Raiders will likely have a top-five pick in next year's 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders are tied with the worst record in football at 2-11. However, the Raiders currently hold the first overall pick over the New York Giants (2-11) based on strength of schedule.
The Raiders have some winnable games down the last stretch of the season and have been playing hard all season. On the other hand, the Giants' schedule is rough compared to the Raiders.
The Raiders can guarantee themselves the first overall pick by losing their last four games. But is having the 2nd overall pick actually better than having the 1st overall pick?
"If you look at the Raiders schedule ... I think they win one of those games," said Colin Cowherd on "The Herd." "The Giants will not. So that means the Giants will have the worst record to get the number one pick and they will take the more polished Shedeur Sanders with the number one pick. My guess is that the Raiders will take Cam Ward number two. Although my feeling is that Jalen Milroe in that building has some support. Now, Sam Darnold will also be available."
"So, if you look at the future of the Raiders ... they got to get the quarterback right. And I think if you get the second-best quarterback in this draft, I think Cam Ward is an interesting player. He has a big arm. He is dynamic. Quinn Ewers is not dynamic. Shedeur Sanders does not have his [Ward] escape ability or his arm. So, you may end up with the best quarterback. I do not think either of these quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward are A-listers. I think they are more B+ prospects. But we have seen in recent times the number two quarterback can be better than the number one quarterback. I think Cam Ward in Vegas fills like eventually in the not-so-distant future there."
The Raiders still have to do their homework before selecting which quarterback they want to go with in the draft. No matter what the Raiders have to take whoever they feel that best fits their team and that it is their guy.
