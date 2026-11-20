HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) have an epic AFC West battle on Sunday with their rivals, the Denver Broncos (7-2), and a huge opportunity awaits them in their rookie QB's second start.

Raiders Musings

The Las Vegas Raiders are unexpectedly ahead of schedule, and with an upset win on Sunday, they could firmly find themselves in the hunt for an AFC Wild Card.

Rookie sensation Fernando Mendoza is coming off his first start and looking to improve after a great week of coaching, for his expected rookie mistakes.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris

On Thursday, the Raiders got some optimistic news when Brock Bowers returned to practice on a limited basis; they desperately need him to pull off an upset.

Kubiak’s Ready

Kubiak was very verbose about how he needs to help Fernando Mendoza, and he talked about how the team can do that.

“Just coach and player working together. Just getting him into the right calls. He did a great job, and it’s always on myself to help the whole operation be better.”

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Kubiak, like Tom Brady, is a film freak, and he sees the same attributes from his rookie when describing him in the film room. “Detailed, detail oriented. Asks questions. He’s a professional.”

The funny thing, or perhaps a better team good thing, is that now that Fernando is QB1, Kubiak has seen him change and step up even more. “Yeah, obviously. There’s definitely more things, more questions, more conversations that are geared to him, but he’s the same guy and still working really hard and still very coachable.”

Welcome Home

Kubiak was raised in Denver, where his father, Gary, is an iconic member of the franchise and its history. He spoke about going home. “Yeah, many memories.

Klint Kubiak was all smiles. | Darrell Craig Harris

“Looking forward to going back to the stadium and being a part of this game. Extremely excited for our team.”

A Family Thing

Kubiak doesn’t just love his father, Gary; he adores him. He reflected on being raised by his hero.

“I think more than anything, just try to be like him as a parent. I thought he did a great job with myself and my brothers, him and my mom, and I thought he was the same guy as a coach and as a dad. Demanding and fair, and he’s a stud.”

Klint Kubiak | DarrellCraigHarris

What About You?

Kubiak’s players have told me numerous times that Kubiak is constantly reminding them always to be learning. I asked the head coach what he has learned about himself after his first ten games as a head coach.

“Obviously, I’ve learned how big of an operation this is, and how it takes a team to go win a football game. It's every week I’m learning new things. But the great thing about this whole experience is surrounding yourself with excellent people, and from our personnel staff to our coaching staff to our players, I could not have come into a better situation with the type of people.”

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

Out of the Frying Pan…

Fernando Mendoza went from the frying pan last week into the fire this week by going against two pretty elite teams. So what can Kubiak learn about his young quarterback?

“Yeah, in the NFL, every team can play. Every team has great players. So, the learning just gets accelerated when you’re doing it. Every little detail, whether you’re watching first- and second-down cut-ups, or you’re going out to practice, and you talk about a coverage that you expect, and then you give them something different, makes them progress. There’s things learned on every play, whether it’s how you execute the play or how you called it in the huddle, or it was called incorrectly in the huddle; you fix it. Every play is a learning experience.”

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Professor Kubiak

Class is in session for the rookie, and Kubiak talked about how he is learning and using information to grow. “Well, the proof always comes in the production on the field, so we get another week to go produce.”

Fix This Now…

Kubiak saw his team in the second half on Sunday have five straight possessions to start the second half that were simply impotent. Kubiak can’t let something like that become contagious, and he knows it.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

“I think you’ve got to be better with your drive starters. Just got to be better on P-and-10, so you don’t put yourself in second-and-longs, third-and-longs.”

Woe Is Thee

Ten weeks into the season, the Raiders head man is still getting asked about his anemic run game, the foundation of his offensive scheme. But don’t tell him it isn’t getting better.“Well, I do see improvement. I do. You just got to do it for four quarters. That’s the main thing that’s got to step up.”

Kubiak gave evidence of improvements he’s seen.

Raiders rookie sensation, QB Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

“I’ve seen really a lot of improvements in our halfbacks and our identification of fronts. I was very pleased with how the first half went with some of the production that we got, and then you get 20 carries in the first half, and it’s only three-and-outs in the second half, and I think you had four carries. So, you’ve got to get first downs. You’ve got to get the first down to keep earning the right to run the ball.”

Effort Over Everything

Kubiak understands the other team has players getting paid a lot of money, but he won’t tolerate a lack of effort. He called it out on Sudan with more than one player and is still addressing it in practice this week.

Hezekiah Masses | Darrell Craaig Haarris, On SI

“Yeah, it is. And when you have a couple plays, it exposes a lot of things, and it’s every phase. You always want your effort to never be in question, and that’s something that we’re going to get fixed.”

So how has the team responded to his stern reprimand? “Yes, really positive start. Good meetings this morning. Good practice, and get to go put the pads on tomorrow.”

More Ian Thomas Please

Ian Thomas parlayed a great training camp into a successful season this year as the team’s third TE. Kubiak loves the veteran for good reason. “Yeah, Ian [Thomas] is a professional. He’s seen a lot of football. Very physical player. Really good in the pass game. Makes his plays when his opportunity comes and is a great teammate.”

Ian Thomas | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

We Ain’t in Vegas Anymore, Dorothy

The next two weeks are outdoors, in very cold cities. In Vegas, sixty degrees is considered an arctic blast, and Kubiak discussed preparing for the weather the next two weeks. “Yeah, outside of leaving a week early, you go, and you get a chance to go play outside and play in the cold and play in the snow, and those are some of the best football games, in those elements. So, we’ll be here in Vegas. We’ll be dry, and then we’ve got to get ready to go come game day.”

An Honor from the NFL

Denver during a snow storm in Fort Collins, Colo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Raiders had no prime-time games this year, but the NFL, impressed by their campaign, and the rookie flexed their game in Cleveland to prime time, and Kubiak addressed the change, and the honor. “I think you hit it on the head. I think we’ll think about that next week and just keep our focus on Denver.”

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