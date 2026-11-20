HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are 4-6, with a rebuilding roster, and head to the Mile High City to face the Denver Broncos (7-2) on Sunday.

Despite losing six of their last seven games, number one overall selection QB Fernando Mendoza is starting, and the Raiders are overachieving compared to expectations before the season.

Just the Facts, Please

Raiders superstar TE Brock Bowers returned to practice on Thursday. | Darrell Craig Harris

Superstar TE Brock Bowers was hurt during the first half of the Raiders' loss to the Seahawks last week at Allegiant Stadium, and despite a heroic effort to keep playing that led to the Raiders leading at halftime, he sat out the second half.

With the loss of Bowers, the Raiders' offense collapsed, and their prized rookie QB, whom NFL execs loved, lost his key player.

Kubiak on Bowers

Klint Kubiak was asked about the impact of losing his superstar tight end and, subsequently, the impact on his rookie QB.

Raiders superstar TE Brock Bowers returned to practice on Thursday. | Darrell Craig Harris

“Yeah, when you lose one of your best players, I think that affects things. But we’ve got lots of playmakers on the field. There’s more production to be had than what we did in that second half.”

Good News Today

At Thursday’s practice, Bowers was back. He was limited, and while that doesn’t mean he is back for sure, when you are hoping to get him back to help your rookie QB, that is the first step, and certainly means a lot.

Andrew Janocko, the Raiders' first-year OC, said Bowers is a significant contributor to this offense earlier today.

Brock Bowers at Raiders practices moments ago pic.twitter.com/229tYLcRZr — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) November 19, 2026

“Yeah, I think we’re just going about our business trying to put the best plan together. Availability for players is always in constant flux, so we’re putting the best plan together based on what we know at the time.”

Mendoza is a Fan of His Team

For Fernando Mendoza, he knows what Brock Bowers brings to the table, but he is also a leader, and he knows he can’t win with just Brock; he needs all his teammates, and he made that clear.

Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“Brock [Bowers] is a fantastic player. He’s an all-world player, and along with Brock, I need to get chemistry with all the targets, and even operationally with the offensive line, whether it’s Tyler [Linderbaum] getting more snaps with him, whether it’s communicating to Connor [Heyward], or whether it’s communicating to the tight ends as well. So, there’s so many different aspects of the offense I need to gain more chemistry with. Evidently, Brock is a very important and integral piece of our offense. However, we have so many fantastic targets and pieces to our offense that I just need to get better chemistry with everybody.”

What’s Next?

Klint Kubiak will have more to say on Friday, but I suspect Bowers will be a game-time decision on Sunday. If that is the case, I would expect there to be a very good chance he plays.

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