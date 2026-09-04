Biggest Snubs From Raiders' Initial 53-Man Roster

After months of roster additions, offseason workouts, and practices, the Las Vegas Raiders recently trimmed their 90-man roster down to 53 players. Las Vegas will continue to fine-tune its operations under Klint Kubiak as it prepares to host the Miami Dolphins at home in Week 1.

Overall, the Raiders have had one of the worst rosters in the league and three different head coaches over the past three seasons. The Raiders hope that with Kubiak leading the way, the roster moves they made this offseason will address both issues that have plagued them.

Following the past two seasons in which the Raiders won just seven games combined, everyone involved is primarily focused on improving the roster and then producing more wins on Sunday. Spytek explained the front office's thoughts on the process of trimming the roster.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders principal owner Mark Davis (left) chats with general manager John Spytek on the sideline before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's constant improvement. We all knew the date was coming to get to 53, and that was Sunday. We made a lot of hard choices, and we've got a long way to go, a lot of work to do with a young roster. But I think we're all excited to go over the next week and a half and get a chance to play the Dolphins," Spytek said shortly after the Raiders solidified their initial 53-man roster.

Las Vegas will soon take the field to start the Kubiak era. This offseason confirmed the approach the Raiders' front office will take moving forward. As they look to rebuild their roster completely, Spytek will continue to add talent while developing the talent they already have.

“Well, we're always constantly trying to get every room better, and I know Klint [Kubiak] told you guys a week or two ago that more is expected of that room, but I would say every room more is expected, and we have a young room. I think the oldest guy in there is 27 years old, and so there's a lot of growth potential in that room still,” Spytek said.

“Even though some of the guys have played quite a bit of football, and we're committed to building the best team possible, and I respect those guys in that room with the way they work, and they know, and every position group knows that they have to bring their best every day, and they've got to do what's asked of them. We've got to win football games."

Biggest Snubs

First, the rules of the game must be acknowledged. This is especially true because the biggest snubs from the Raiders' initial 53-man roster landed on their practice squad, allowing the Raiders to develop those players further while still allowing them to play on Sundays if needed.

This allows the Raiders to further develop those players while still allowing them to play on Sundays, if needed. This is an underrated aspect of any roster rebuild, let alone a major roster makeover like the one the Raiders recently began. All things considered, even the biggest snubs are not snubs.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If anything, the roster-related decisions that could be viewed as snubs only confirm how well the front office and coaching staff know their revamped roster. Even after significant changes across the board, Las Vegas' front office and coaching staff are moving in unison to improve.

Like any competent front office and coaching staff, Las Vegas made roster decisions with this and other roster-related rules in mind. Those rules gave the Raiders flexibility to make certain decisions that helped maximize the roster's talent.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Greedy Vance

Las Vegas needs help at cornerback. Overall, their group of secondaries is young and unproven. Vance making the active roster would have only added to that. Also, Vance needs more development. His lack of size is a detriment as well. There were reasons to put him on the practice squad.

Although he will likely be one of the players Las Vegas looks to move up to the active roster on game days, Vance needs more of a chance in meaningful games. Vance has continued to progress in practice, but cornerbacks, more than most positions, need live action from opposing teams.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) reacts after a defensive play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Cameron McGrone

Similar to their needs at cornerback, Las Vegas needs all the help they can get at linebacker. However, unlike their issues at cornerback, the Raiders' starting linebackers are set. They need additional depth on the unit.

However, they are more familiar with the linebackers who made the initial 53-man roster than they are with McGrone. Still, he showed promise during training camp and flashed during the preseason. His not making it was not technically a snub, but he has talent Las Vegas needs.