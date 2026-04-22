Raiders NFL Draft Rumors: What’s Real, and What To Watch

The Las Vegas Raiders have an eventful few days ahead with the NFL Draft finally arriving.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Is Real

The Raiders will draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza. That is very real and all but a done deal. Las Vegas will also add to its group of defensive backs in the draft. The offensive line will likely see at least one addition, if not multiple, in the draft.

What Is Smoke

Las Vegas has the flexibility to draft just about whatever position they want, and it would a fair move. However, some needs are more pressing than others.

The Raiders drafting a wide receiver or defensive lineman in the second round, as some have suggested, seems questionable at best. Regardless of position, Raiders assistant general manager Brian Stark explained how critical picks are, no matter what round they are drafted.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think we put the same amount of attention into every player on the board as we work through that because those picks matter, those players make it. I don't think that there's any different level of detail that we put in pick number one than we put through any of our fourth-round picks, or put into the fifth-round, sixth-round, seventh-round picks,” Stark said.

“We're kind of analyzing all the players on the board through the same microscope, so all those picks are important, because you never know. There's plenty of first-round picks that don't make it, and there's plenty of seventh-round, sixth-round players that do.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What To Watch

Every front office is multifaceted and does things differently. This is especially the case when it comes to scouting and drafting players. The Raiders' goal of revamping their roster began last offseason, when they overhauled the front office with Spytek, Stark, and others.

Now that the front office has a season of experience together under their belt, which should bode well this offseason and beyond. As the Raiders prepare for a pivotal draft for various reasons, they will need everyone on the same page and in accord.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One thing to watch will be who the Raiders draft after Mendoza. More specifically, what positions the Raiders add to via the draft. Las Vegas still has several other needs beyond the ones their moves in free agency will address, and Mendoza's arrival will address. This is a vital part of the Raiders' rebuild.

As the Raiders move into a new era of football, they must find a way to add multiple players in every draft that can contribute on offense, defense, and special teams. It is the only way they can dig out the mess prior regimes helped create. Still, this Raiders regime must do its part.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

That will require a strong scouting department to identify quality talent and a front office with the resources to acquire it. While some things are beyond the front office's control, others are within it. Las Vegas had a serviceable draft class last offseason. They need another.

The same will be true for the Raiders, potentially more so than for other teams. Las Vegas' roster has been riddled with injuries and other failed acquisitions for various reasons. The draft gives them a chance to add young talent that should be on the team for years to come.

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

More importantly, drafting young, talented players gives the Raiders' coaching staff the chance to develop and mold them as they see fit, which should only help them turn things around sooner and in a higher-quality manner. Spytek knows the Raiders must produce results.

Free agency was a start. However, with the addition of Klint Kubiak and their hot start to free agency, the Raiders' front office's offseason plan to revamp the roster will require them to reel in multiple quality players in the upcoming NFL Draft. The draft is a critical part of any team's rebuild.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with fans during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images