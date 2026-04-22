Answering Key Question on Mendoza's Fit With Raiders Offense
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In just one more day, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.
The team will select the Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, as expected for months. Mendoza spoke about his meeting with the Raiders at the NFL Scouting Combine, which you can read about here.
Mendoza was tremendous for the undefeated Hoosiers last season, throwing 41 touchdowns and only six interceptions en route to a College Football Playoff victory. He has the size, accuracy, and competitiveness to thrive at the NFL level.
The Raiders hired Klint Kubiak as their next head coach, a move that has been lauded by NFL media because of Kubiak's innovative and QB-friendly offensive scheme. However, questions remain about how Mendoza will adjust to his new head coach's system.
Let's dive into why there might be an adjustment period for Mendoza and why he'll be just fine.
Mendoza Making a Scheme Change
Kubiak runs his quarterbacks under center most of the time, as it can set up play-action opportunities. An interesting statistic from Warren Sharp shows Kirk Cousins took a high number of dropbacks from under center in 2021 when Kubiak was his offensive coordinator.
It was advantageous for Sam Darnold last season, as he played some of his best football en route to a Super Bowl victory.
However, Mendoza didn't operate much under center at all last season. Under offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan (not that Mike Shanahan), he mostly took snaps out of the shotgun to utilize RPO opportunities.
Why Mendoza Will Be Just Fine
This doesn't mean Mendoza is a 'gimmick-offense' quarterback, though. He should still be able to run under-center concepts after getting reps in practice, presumably behind expected starter Kirk Cousins.
While it may take some time for him to get comfortable under center, that's why the Raiders went out and signed a player like Tyler Linderbaum, one of the best centers in the NFL, to a major contract. He should make Mendoza's life easier as he adjusts to a new scheme.
Mendoza's lack of under-center experience shouldn't be a problem in the long-term, but it might be why the team signed Cousins to take starter snaps early on. Cousins is far more familiar with operating under center, so he's a natural fit in the offense.
Some QBs who come from RPO-style, spread attacks struggle to adjust to a pro-style NFL offense. That shouldn't be the case with Mendoza.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3