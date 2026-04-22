Answering Key Question on Mendoza's Fit With Raiders Offense

In just one more day, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The team will select the Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, as expected for months. Mendoza spoke about his meeting with the Raiders at the NFL Scouting Combine, which you can read about here.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Mendoza was tremendous for the undefeated Hoosiers last season, throwing 41 touchdowns and only six interceptions en route to a College Football Playoff victory. He has the size, accuracy, and competitiveness to thrive at the NFL level.

The Raiders hired Klint Kubiak as their next head coach, a move that has been lauded by NFL media because of Kubiak's innovative and QB-friendly offensive scheme. However, questions remain about how Mendoza will adjust to his new head coach's system.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Let's dive into why there might be an adjustment period for Mendoza and why he'll be just fine.

Mendoza Making a Scheme Change

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kubiak runs his quarterbacks under center most of the time, as it can set up play-action opportunities. An interesting statistic from Warren Sharp shows Kirk Cousins took a high number of dropbacks from under center in 2021 when Kubiak was his offensive coordinator.

QBs dropbacks from under center in a season, last 5 years:



250 - Matthew Stafford (2025)

249

248

247

246

245

244

243

242

241

240

239

238

237

236

235

234

233

232

231

230 - Kirk Cousins (2021)

229

228

227 - Jared Goff (2024)

226

225

224

223

222

221

220

219

218

217

216

215

214

213… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 20, 2026

It was advantageous for Sam Darnold last season, as he played some of his best football en route to a Super Bowl victory.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the podium after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, Mendoza didn't operate much under center at all last season. Under offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan (not that Mike Shanahan), he mostly took snaps out of the shotgun to utilize RPO opportunities.

Why Mendoza Will Be Just Fine

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball against the Miami Hurricanes in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

This doesn't mean Mendoza is a 'gimmick-offense' quarterback, though. He should still be able to run under-center concepts after getting reps in practice, presumably behind expected starter Kirk Cousins.

While it may take some time for him to get comfortable under center, that's why the Raiders went out and signed a player like Tyler Linderbaum, one of the best centers in the NFL, to a major contract. He should make Mendoza's life easier as he adjusts to a new scheme.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Mendoza's lack of under-center experience shouldn't be a problem in the long-term, but it might be why the team signed Cousins to take starter snaps early on. Cousins is far more familiar with operating under center, so he's a natural fit in the offense.

Some QBs who come from RPO-style, spread attacks struggle to adjust to a pro-style NFL offense. That shouldn't be the case with Mendoza.