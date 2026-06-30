2 Areas of Concern for the Raiders’ Future

The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the brightest futures in the NFL. They drafted their quarterback of the future and have a young yet proven offensive juggernaut as their head coach. The Raiders' front office has done a good job of setting up the team for future success.

Despite their optimistic outlook for the future, their roster isn't without flaws. They have a lot of young stars across different areas of their roster, but which positional groups will need work in the future?

WR Room

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is an area on their roster that needs help now and will definitely need it in the future. They signed Jalen Nailor this offseason and are banking on his upside, but I'd hesitate to call him a bona fide star. Tre Tucker is their most established receiver at this point, and his biggest strength is his reliability.

Their strongest receiving option is Brock Bowers , but this isn't why their tight end room needs help. They have intriguing young prospects like Jach Bech, Dont'e Thornton Jr., and Malik Benson , but it's impossible to gauge how much of their potential will be actualized.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Honestly, the Raiders can head into next season with their current receiver corps and feel good about it. This isn't the year they want to push their chips to the middle of the table, so that superstar wide receiver doesn't need to be on the roster yet.

Klint Kubiak worked very closely with Jaxon Smith-Njigba last season, so I expect the Raiders to either draft or trade for a wide receiver of his caliber in the next couple of seasons. They may even want to trade for one as soon as next offseason to boost what would presumably be Fernando Mendoza's first year starting.

Defensive Line

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Maxx Crosby will make the Raiders' defensive line better, but he was on the cusp of no longer being on the roster and is only getting older. It's only a matter of time before Crosby isn't as impactful, and the Raiders don't have anyone lined up to replace him.

Raider Nation thrives on lockdown defenses; it's a hallmark of the Silver and Black. I would expect the new Raiders regime to prioritize keeping that defensive intensity on the defensive line, even if it isn't coming from Crosby.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

They've done a good job of getting young talent through the draft, specifically with Keyron Crawford in the third round, but there's no telling if any player on their roster could reach Crosby's peak.