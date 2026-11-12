2 Reasons Why Raiders Playoff Hopes Are Still Alive

With a 4-5 record, the Las Vegas Raiders have been viewed as an afterthought when evaluating the AFC playoff picture.

While the Raiders have an uphill battle to reach the playoffs, crazier things have happened in this league. With that in mind, here are a couple of reasons why Las Vegas can challenge for a wildcard spot.

Competition Isn’t As Steep as We Think

As things currently stand, I would say the top six spots in the AFC playoff picture are solidified, with the Bills, Broncos, Jaguars, Steelers, Chiefs, and Bengals occupying those spots. There will be some movement among those spots, but those six teams feel cemented. That leaves the No. 7 seed and the final wildcard spot.

At the moment, the New England Patriots take up that slot with a 5-4 record. For context, the Raiders are 4-5, so they're right there. The Cleveland Browns are also 5-4 at the No. 8 seed in the AFC. Yes, Las Vegas' upcoming three games are daunting, but the Patriots still have five games against teams above .500. Meanwhile, the Browns aren't trustworthy with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders at quarterback. Not to mention, Las Vegas faces Cleveland in a few weeks.

The Houston Texans are a sleeper team to watch, despite being 3-5. Houston has a manageable schedule. Nevertheless, barring a substantial drop-off by one of the top six teams in the AFC, four teams are vying for one spot. That said, there's a chance the Raiders squeak in. All four of these teams battling for the No. 7 spot are vulnerable.

Schedule Lightens Up at End of Season

The next two weeks are very difficult matchups for the Raiders, with contests against the Seahawks and Broncos. So, by this time in a couple of weeks, Las Vegas' playoff aspirations could be bleak. However, considering that Seattle may have a quarterback issue on Sunday and Denver always allows opponents to hang around, the Raiders could split those two games, which would be monumental in maintaining ground in the playoff race.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) greets Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After that, the Raiders face the Browns, Chargers, Broncos, Titans, Cardinals, and Chiefs. As mentioned, the Browns are always susceptible to a collapse with their quarterback situation. Meanwhile, Los Angeles, Tennessee, and Arizona are all teams the Raiders should beat. Now, Kansas City is the polarizing variable, as that game takes place in Week 18. It will be a road game, but depending on the playoff picture entering the season finale, the Chiefs could be resting their starters.

If that's the case, and the Raiders' playoff hopes are still alive, that could be a "free win" for the Silver and Black. Las Vegas' hopes are contingent on the next three weeks before the bye. Going 2-1 during that span, the Raiders are in legitimate contention for the wildcard, assuming none of the other three teams - Texans, Browns, and Patriots - create significant separation.