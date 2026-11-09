What We Learned About Raiders in Week 9 Loss to 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders' return to the win column was brief, as they fell to the San Francisco 49ers 38-17 on Sunday.

With that in mind, here are several things we learned about the Raiders in their blowout loss in Week 9.

QB Change on the Horizon?

Kirk Cousins has been a revelation this season after looking like his career was over after two dreadful seasons in Atlanta. However, the 38-year-old quarterback struggled mightily on Sunday, completing 22-of-32 passes for 216 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not that Cousins was inept, but this is Las Vegas' fourth loss in five games, and Cousins' three turnovers were costly. He threw a pick-six on the first play of the second half, and one of his other two interceptions occurred in the red zone.

With the trade deadline on Tuesday, the Raiders could turn to rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. On the other hand, the Raiders face the Seattle Seahawks next week, not the best matchup for a rookie quarterback to walk into.

Run Game Must Improve

Entering Week 9, Las Vegas desperately needed to revive its rushing attack, which has been dormant for most of the season. It didn't show any signs of life, as Jeanty led the backfield with six carries for 25 yards. Meanwhile, Mike Washington Jr. took six carries for -3 yards.

If the Raiders want to contend for a playoff spot, their rushing attack has to be better moving forward. The interior offensive line has to develop lanes for Jeanty and Washington Jr. The two running backs have been hit behind the line of scrimmage too often.

This Roster Is Multiple Pieces Away

This is why Las Vegas moving multiple veterans for future draft capital could be the best route for this team. The Raiders certainly have shown plenty of promise throughout the season, even on Sunday. However, all five of Las Vegas' losses are against teams above .500. That is a telltale sign that this team is a season away from being legitimate playoff contenders.

The Raiders' future is incredibly bright, with Klint Kubiak as head coach, Mendoza as the future franchise quarterback, and several foundational pieces on both sides of the ball.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) fumbles while being tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) after a reception during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not all doom and gloom for the Raiders, but Sunday was another reality check for this ownership and front office that the team still has plenty of room for growth. The playoffs are still within reach for the Raiders, as they are half a game out of the wild card. If they want to improve their chances of competing for a playoff spot, trading for a wide receiver and/or offensive lineman is necessary.