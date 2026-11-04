Why Week 9 Should Determine Raiders’ Decisions For 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders sit at 4-4 after defeating the New York Jets in Week 8.

If the Raiders had lost that game , which would have been a fifth consecutive defeat, the front office's hands would have been forced at the trade deadline. However, the win puts Las Vegas somewhat in limbo in that regard, as you could make an argument either way about whether the team should look to sell off pieces before Nov. 10.

Obviously, head coach Klint Kubiak and these players want to compete and challenge for a playoff spot. Unfortunately, the Raiders are in ninth place in the AFC playoff picture. The Chiefs, Bengals, Patriots, and Browns are the four teams currently occupying or competing for the wildcard spots.

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak in the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 9, the Raiders travel to Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers, who are 6-1 and coming off a bye. We'll go through each scenario - win and loss - and determine what Las Vegas should do at the trade deadline based on those results. Disclaimer: This game takes place on Nov. 8.

If the Raiders Win?

Facing a Kyle Shanahan-led team coming off a bye week is a daunting situation for the Raiders. Nevertheless, Las Vegas leaving Week 9 with a win two days before the trade deadline would make it a fascinating 48 hours for the front office.

In a world where the Raiders pull off the upset, the only position they should pursue in the trade market is a wide receiver. Now, the timing of all this complicates matters, as players such as Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Downs, and George Pickens could all either be moved elsewhere or stay with their current teams. If none of those players are available, Las Vegas likely ends up staying pat.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders principal owner Mark Davis (left) chats with general manager John Spytek on the sideline before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if Las Vegas wins, I would still consider moving Maxx Crosby and maximizing his value, with teams clamoring for a premier pass rusher.

If the Raiders Lose?

It's quite simple: with a defeat, the Raiders should be open to trading away multiple key veterans, including Crosby and Kirk Cousins . That doesn't mean Las Vegas should give these players away for less than their value. If the right offer doesn't come to the table, the Raiders shouldn't force a trade.

Why I feel so strongly that general manager John Spytek should open the phone lines if the Raiders lose is that they face the Seahawks, Broncos, and Browns in the ensuing weeks. The probability of exiting that stretch above .500 - especially with a Week 9 loss - is slim to none. Get out ahead and get as much value for aging, productive players who don't fit Fernando Mendoza's timeline .