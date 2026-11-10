3 Buzzer-Beater Moves Raiders Could Make at Trade Deadline

The Las Vegas Raiders are in an interesting spot with a 4-5 record heading into Week 10.

With the NFL trade deadline looming - Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET - the Raiders are one of the most intriguing teams to keep tabs on in the final hours before the window closes. With that in mind, here are a few moves general manager John Spytek could orchestrate.

Trade Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings

After what transpired on Monday night, it further proved the obvious: the Vikings need to acquire a quarterback. Minnesota is 6-2 and would be a legitimate contender with a reliable signal caller. At this point, Cousins and Daniel Jones seem to be the most realistic options for the Vikings to consider.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas is not shopping Cousins, but if the right offer comes to the table, you would have to think the front office would at least consider it. While I've been a proponent of sending Cousins elsewhere for draft capital, I don't think the Raiders should give up the 38-year-old quarterback. If Minnesota shows its desperation and offers a second-round pick, that deal should happen.

Trade Maxx Crosby to Dallas Cowboys

While Las Vegas is on the precipice of the wild card, it's difficult to envision it reaching the postseason with the upcoming schedule. The Raiders face the Seahawks and Broncos in the next two weeks. It would be a tough pill to swallow and essentially punt on those aspirations, but this is the time to capitalize and sell Crosby at his highest value.

Over the last few years, we've seen Jerry Jones overpay for players at the trade deadline. The Cowboys owner has said multiple times this season that he's always looking to improve the team. It wouldn't shock me in the slightest if Dallas offers a first-round pick plus for the two-time All-Pro pass rusher. The Raiders need to look in the mirror and acknowledge that this roster is several pieces away from competing for the playoffs. Two weeks from now, the Raiders could be out of the conversation.

Acquire Brian Thomas Jr. From Jacksonville Jaguars

This hypothetical move makes sense for both scenarios: pushing for the playoffs or looking forward to 2027. While I've said the Raiders are multiple pieces away from a roster built to contend for a playoff spot, the playoffs are certainly not out of the question. On the other hand, acquiring Thomas Jr. could also provide Las Vegas with a legitimate wide receiver for the future.

Thomas just turned 24 in October and produced over 1,200 receiving yards in his rookie season. If the Raiders can land the 2024 first-round pick for a second- or third-round pick, Spytek should pull the trigger.