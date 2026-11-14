3 Raiders Facing Pressure To Perform Sunday Against Seahawks

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get back into the win column, but they'll try to do so against the Seattle Seahawks.

The defending Super Bowl champions haven't been the unstoppable force they were last season en route to a championship, but they are still a team that poses a major threat to the Raiders. Fernando Mendoza battles one of the best defenses in the NFL in his first career start.

For the Raiders to pull off this win, they'll need several players to step up and help Mendoza. Who do they need to have a big game?

Let's break down a few players who they'll need to perform against the Seahawks.

Running Back Ashton Jeanty

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As he gets healthier, Jeanty needs to put up better performances -- especially in Mendoza's first start.

The Raiders will face an elite run defense, and Jeanty hasn't gotten going at all on the ground this season. Las Vegas can't rely on Mike Washington Jr. to carry the rushing attack against this team.

Jeanty was the No. 6 overall pick in 2025, but he hasn't played like it. If there's ever a time for him to turn things around, it's now.

Offensive Lineman Spencer Burford

Burford has had some rough moments this season, but he has played better as of late. He faces another tough challenge from the Seahawks' defensive line.

Byron Murphy II is one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL, and Burford will likely see him. If the Raiders want to protect their rookie quarterback and finally break out of their run-game slump, they'll need the interior offensive line, including Burford, to play a nearly flawless game.

The Seahawks have built an identity off winning in the trenches, an area the Raiders have faltered recently. If Las Vegas is going to pull off this home upset, Burford's improved play has to prove to be for real.

Safety Jeremy Chinn

Jeremy Chinn | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Seahawks have relied on their passing game to score points, so they'll need Chinn to carry a heavy workload on defense.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is playing like one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, so Chinn must be smart and help his cornerbacks out. He has a 58.9 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, which is one of the worst marks of his career, and that cannot be the case against this team.

Chinn must be smarter in coverage facing this offense, because if he isn't, they'll get beat downfield and struggle to win the game. A lot rides on Chinn's shoulders.