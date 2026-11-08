Why Raiders Splitting RB Carries Is a Good Thing

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for answers when it comes to their ground game.

Las Vegas ranks 31st in the NFL in EPA per rush and rushing yards per game, ahead of only the Green Bay Packers. For an offensive staff that found success in Seattle and hopes to bring that to Las Vegas, things have not gone well.

Ahston Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris

The biggest issue with the Raiders' rushing attack is that former top-10 draft pick Ashton Jeanty has not lived up to the billing through his first two seasons. He has been impactful as a receiver, but he has not powered the run game.

Enter Mike Washington Jr., a fourth-round rookie who blew NFL fans away with his impressive Scouting Combine performance in February. Washington has shown some flashes when he gets the ball, which has led to an increase in carries.

The Raiders are 4-4 and trying to play their way into a Wild Card spot. That won't happen if they can't run the ball more efficiently.

The answer is for them to continue splitting carries between Jeanty and Washington.

Raiders Must Keep Splitting Carries

Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris

In the first four games of the season, Jeanty had 78 carries, while Washington had 24. In the next four games, Jeanty has had 30 carries, while Washington has had 41.

It's obvious the Raiders are trying to get Washington going to spark the ground game because Jeanty can't currently make that happen. But there's a reason for that.

What’s Going On With Ashton Jeanty?

Jeanty suffered an ankle injury a few weeks before the regular season began, and it's evident that the injury has lingered into November. He has not been able to plant and cut to make defenders miss, which is his biggest strength.

Jeanty's game is predicated on patience and forcing missed tackles. If he can't do that, he won't be able to get to the second level or move the chains. That's why the Raiders have emphasized getting Washington the ball in the backfield, a more decisive, hit-the-hole-and-go type runner.

Getting Jeanty Healthy and Letting Washington Cook

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Klint Kubiak has been smart about how to approach a struggling run game. If Jeanty is not going to be an effective rusher, the Raiders will give Washington more opportunities in the backfield while Jeanty continues to be impactful as a receiver.

The Raiders should keep the two running backs splitting carries, because it's the best thing for the offense -- and Jeanty's health. It will benefit the team in the long run.