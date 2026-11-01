3 Jets Players Raiders Defense Must Monitor on Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to stop a losing streak and will hope to do so on the road against the New York Jets.

The Jets haven't seen much success in the win column this season, but they are competitive, and this won't be an easy game for Klint Kubiak's squad. More specifically, it won't be easy for Rob Leonard's defense.

New York has been a better offensive team this season than in recent seasons, largely due to the play of former Raider quarterback Geno Smith and star receiver Garrett Wilson. Those two aren't the only players who could give the Raiders fits, though.

Who are some of the notable offensive players Las Vegas will see this afternoon? Let's break down some names to watch.

Wide Receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

Oct 25, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (11) celebrates after catching a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since coming off of injured reserve, the rookie first-round pick has been dynamic.

In his last two games combined, Cooper has caught 11 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders are near the bottom 10 in passing yards allowed per game, meaning Cooper could get loose and continue to be explosive.

The Jets made an effort to give their quarterback playmakers, and the rookie receiver needs to be high on Leonard's priority list. If he stretches the field and makes big plays, Las Vegas could be in trouble.

Tight End Kenyon Sadiq

A fellow rookie first-rounder, Sadiq has flashed at times this season.

His biggest performance came against the Detroit Lions, catching seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. The rest of his rookie season has been quiet, but his unique pass-catching talent at tight end makes him a threat for the Raiders.

Las Vegas must be sure it is covering Sadiq and not letting him get free for receptions, because he can create explosive plays after the catch. This is a job for Raiders linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker.

Offensive Tackle Armand Membou

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Armand Membou (70) is introduced before a game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he may not catch passes or run for touchdowns, Membou is one of the most important players on the Jets' offense.

According to Pro Football Focus , Membou has only allowed 15 pressures in 254 pass-blocking snaps this season. He hasn't performed as well as he did in his rookie season, but he still looks like one of the premier tackles in the league.

The Raiders have done a good job getting pressure this season, not needing to send the blitz to get home. That will be put to the test against Membou.