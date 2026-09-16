What Raiders Learned About Division Rivals in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders exited Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season with an impressive win over the pathetic Miami Dolphins.

Now, it's important not to overreact to this game, as the Dolphins are well below the standards for most NFL teams. While we learned a lot about the Raiders , with head coach Klint Kubiak establishing a promising culture, the Silver and Black also had a chance to assess the rest of their division after the opening week.

Los Angeles Chargers: Extremely Flawed

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts after a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers put in an absolute nightmare performance, being abysmal on both sides of the ball against the Arizona Cardinals, who aren't expected to do much in 2026. Quarterback Justin Herbert continued to prove his doubters right with an uneven outing; the interior offensive line was horrendous, and it appears former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was the reason that unit was successful last season.

Hiring Mike McDaniel as the offensive coordinator was supposed to elevate Herbert and this offense to new heights, but none of that was present on Sunday. With a daunting schedule ahead, the Chargers could be staring down a disappointing 2026 season. The Raiders can dig a deeper hole for the Chargers this weekend when the two teams face off.

Denver Broncos: Bo Nix Could Be an Inhibitor

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) blocks the pass from Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Broncos thrived in the fourth quarter, playing their best when it mattered the most. However, throughout the season, the first three quarters were when we saw this team, specifically Nix, struggle. The 26-year-old quarterback thrived in producing fourth-quarter magic, but his performance in the first 45 minutes of the game left much to be desired.

If Denver wants to extend its imposing will on the division for a second consecutive season, Nix must be consistent through all four quarters.

Well, on Monday night, Nix was not sharp; he was frantic, and he was underwhelming. He completed 17-of-28 passes for 131 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and fumbled three times, losing one. With a daunting first six weeks of the season, Nix's inconsistencies could prove to be Denver's downfall.

Kansas City Chiefs: Physicality Is the Focal Point

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) reacts after a touchdown against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Mahomes certainly looked rusty and still not fully himself, completing 15-of-27 passes for 184 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while rushing for 23 yards and one touchdown on seven attempts. However, Kansas City's front office looked in the mirror and addressed the roster's major weaknesses.

The Chiefs went all-in to solidify the backfield, signing Kenneth Walker III in free agency on a three-year, $43.05 million contract, including $28.7 million guaranteed. That investment was made clear, as the 25-year-old running back took 23 carries for 173 yards and one touchdown, while adding three receptions for 18 yards and another score.

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mansoor Delane (5) reacts after an interception in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the draft, the Chiefs' brass spent most of their draft capital on the defense, selecting cornerback Mansoor Delane, defensive tackle Peter Woods, edge rusher R Mason Thomas, and defensive back Jadon Canady. All of those players contributed on Monday night. After last season, Kansas City has completely altered its approach and strategy, fortifying both sides of the line of scrimmage and playing a physical brand of football, which was non-existent over the last few years.

What This All Means for the Raiders

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reacts to a touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'll start with the Chargers, as Las Vegas will look to expose Jim Harbaugh's team in Week 2. Despite offensive tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater in the lineup, Los Angeles' protection was still shaky at times. The Raiders' pass rush - although it was against Miami - looked impressive, totaling five sacks. That could be a major factor this weekend.

Shifting our focus to the Broncos, Nix gets very uncomfortable in the pocket if you can confuse him, and it's evident in his footwork in those situations. Las Vegas' secondary will be a major factor against Denver this season, as the Broncos have one of the best offensive lines in the league. Regardless, Nix is susceptible to struggling throughout games, and we saw that in abundance in 2025.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the Chiefs, this may be the Raiders' toughest task in the division, especially if Kansas City is this well-rounded. As Mahomes works his way back from a major knee injury, slowing the rushing attack and combating a complex defense littered with young talent will prove difficult.