3 Matchups Will Decide Raiders' Week 4 Game Against Chiefs

The undefeated Las Vegas Raiders will test their newfound progress and surprising early-season success on Sunday. After three consecutive wins, Las Vegas' upcoming matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs has quickly removed any potential room for celebration.

Las Vegas has already matched last season's win total, but Week 4 has made that a footnote, as a team that has dominated the Raiders for years will roll into town looking to spoil things. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak knows the Chiefs matchup well.

“A really, really talented team that we're playing, and it's just your fundamentals since April. If we weren't stressing it in April, then it probably wouldn't show up now. So, the things that we stressed in April, we keep stressing. But this is a very talented team that we have to get on the ground,” Kubiak said on Wednesday.

Below are the matchups that will decide the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs.

Mahomes' Knee After Four Quarters vs. Raiders' Pass Rush

Stopping Mahomes completely is nearly impossible. He and the Chiefs' offense are bound to have success. However, just as the Raiders have yet to face an offense as good as Kansas City's, the Chiefs have yet to face a defense as good as Las Vegas'. Week 3 was likely a precursor to Week 4.

Mahomes will get the ball out quickly, hoping his receivers will consistently get chunks of yards after the catch. Kansas City will use running back Kenneth Walker to keep the Raiders' defense off balance, much like the New Orleans Saints did with their ground game.

Nov 26, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sack Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It goes without saying that the Raiders will do what they can to stop Walker. If they can limit Walker, the next step is to pressure Mahomes as much as possible. Even if the Raiders do not always get a sack, their goal should be to make Mahomes move as much as possible.

Mahomes is the league's best quarterback, but he is also human. He had knee surgery not even a full calendar year ago. Four quarters of running away from the Raiders' defense, which has been on display through the season's first three games, will eventually take a toll, right?

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rob Leonard vs. Eric Bieniemy

Schematics have been the Raiders' name of the game on both sides of the ball. Over three games, it's clear Las Vegas will go as far as its defense takes it. On Sunday, they have little chance of winning a shootout against the Chiefs. Las Vegas' defense will determine the game and the season.

In the Raiders' first three games, defensive coordinator Rob Leonard called the right plays at the right time. Bieniemy, Mahomes, and the Chiefs have a connection that may take Las Vegas' defense a few quarters to figure out. How well Leonard adjusts to the Chiefs' adjustments will be vital.

Sep 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) stiff arms Miami Dolphins safety Michael Taaffe (16) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders' Defense vs. Kenneth Walker

Every team wants to stop the run, but not every running back is Walker. The Chiefs' running back is a sizeable back with the strength to match the Raiders' defense's physicality and the speed to turn a seemingly small play into a home run.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackle New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (5). in the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chiefs average just over 150 rushing yards per game, while the Raiders' defense allows under 120 rushing yards per game. Through the season's first three games, Las Vegas has focused more on impacting opposing quarterbacks, sometimes leaving itself vulnerable against the run.

The Los Angeles Chargers and the New Orleans Saints both leaned heavily on their ground game against the Raiders, to no avail. Both teams won the time-of-possession battle, but lost the game. Teams have seemingly found success on the ground against the Raiders' defense.

However, this has played to the unit's strength in multiple ways. It will be interesting to see which approach the Chiefs take against a stout Raiders defense. For every time Walker runs the ball, that is one less pass coming from Mahomes.

Still, Walker is solid; Mahomes is better. Walker getting going only makes Mahomes more dangerous.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper (85) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) in the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mahomes has seemingly always had answers against the Raiders, but he will face a very different defense than he has seen from Las Vegas. This might be the best Raiders defense Mahomes has faced since being drafted. Sunday will tell how much that matters.