3 Overreactions to Raiders' Fourth Consecutive Loss vs. Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders faced the best version of the less-than-healthy Los Angeles Rams and lost their fourth consecutive game, 35-21. It was a competitive game in the second half after the Raiders went down 28-6 at halftime, putting them within 10 points of the lead.

It was another humbling experience for the Rams, who continue to show they are still maturing as a roster and overall franchise. Head coach Klint Kubiak may have them on the right track long term, but the short term feels low. With that in mind, here are some overreactions to Sunday's tough loss to the preseason Super Bowl favorites.

Raiders May Have Worst Run Game, Again

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether it is the blocking execution up front or the running backs themselves, the Raiders have spiraled downward, becoming the worst rushing offense in football again. Las Vegas was held to under 50 total yards on the ground and 2.8 yards per carry on 17 attempts, with rookie Mike Washington Jr. leading the way with six carries for 27 yards, 21 of them coming from one play.

I'm not sure if there is an easy solution to the Raiders' run game issues. You can see they are trying everything, especially Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko. Yet these problems persist. The Raiders cannot win football games if they can't run the football, period.

Rob Leonard's Defense Becoming Untrustworthy

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the fourth straight week, defensive coordinator Rob Leonard has allowed at least 30 or more points. 35 more were added in the Raiders' loss to the Rams, and the failures on this front point to a lack of an ample pass rush opposite Crosby and in the middle of the defensive line, and a young secondary that has been thrown in the fire and is learning the hard way.

While Las Vegas does have some good moments on defense, Leonard's unit is starting to become untrustworthy to the naked eye. The Raiders will continue to try to experiment with ways to improve, but again, this is a rebuilding season, which means Leonard will have to roll through the punches.

Tre Tucker Quiets Talks for WR Trade

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) reacts after making a touchdown catch past Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (5) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I applaud Tre Tucker for his performance on Sunday (five catches, 103 yards, one touchdown). He was the best receiver on the field, performance- and impact-wise, for this particular game, creating explosive plays and giving his offense a chance to score or be the one doing the scoring. I wrote earlier in the week that the Raiders should consider trading for Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr., and Tucker silenced my take quickly (for now).

Tucker is emerging as a consistent threat in this high-powered passing offense. Tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer might be the stars of that show with Kirk Cousins, but Tucker is emerging at the right time as the Raiders head to the Meadowlands to face the New York Jets next weekend.