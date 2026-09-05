3 Players Who Could Sway Raiders' Fortunes This Season

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a fascinating 2026 NFL season, and for the first time in years, they feel like a well-run organization.

Hiring Klint Kubiak as head coach and finally identifying a long-term future franchise quarterback in Fernando Mendoza are just a couple of developments that prove this sentiment true. Not to mention, the front office and coaching staff have been in lockstep on how they will approach Mendoza's development, signing Kirk Cousins to serve as a bridge quarterback and allowing the No. 1 overall pick to sit and learn initially.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) sit on the bench while watching the action on the field during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you're a Raiders fan, you're well aware that it's a consensus that Las Vegas is in the midst of a clear rebuild. While that may be true, the Raiders could be one of the surprise teams this season . With that in mind, here are three players who could turn the tide for Las Vegas and propel this team into potential playoff contention.

Jermod McCoy

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Simi Fehoko (80) catches a 10-yard touchdown pass against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Tennessee Volunteers cornerback was viewed as one of the best players at his position entering this year's draft. However, an injury plummeted his draft stock.

Las Vegas wasted no time capitalizing on the precipitous fall, moving up to the top of the draft board on Day 3 to select McCoy. The Raiders have brought McCoy along slowly during offseason programs, and it could take time for the six-foot, 193-pound cornerback to establish himself. However, there’s a world in which he develops into one of the best players in the secondary by the end of the season.

Mike Washington Jr.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashton Jeanty is the Raiders' clear RB1, but imagine if Kubiak could deploy multiple assets in the backfield. Well, Washington Jr. has emerged as a legitimate running mate to Jeanty during training camp and preseason games.

Imagine if Las Vegas had two legitimate running backs at their disposal, and the offense wouldn't skip a beat with Jeanty off the field. The fourth-round draft pick could be a major piece in elevating the Raiders to playoff contention.

Jalen Nailor

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas needs a wide receiver to separate himself as the top pass-catching option alongside Brock Bowers. The Raiders didn't invest a lot in the receiver room this offseason. That said, Nailor signed a three-year, $35.03 million contract in free agency, which represents the highest-paid wideout on the roster.

It's anyone's guess who Las Vegas' WR1 will be this season, but based on the investment and experience, Nailor has every opportunity to be that for Cousins and this offense.