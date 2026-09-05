3 Players Who Could Sway Raiders' Fortunes This Season
In this story:
The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a fascinating 2026 NFL season, and for the first time in years, they feel like a well-run organization.
Hiring Klint Kubiak as head coach and finally identifying a long-term future franchise quarterback in Fernando Mendoza are just a couple of developments that prove this sentiment true. Not to mention, the front office and coaching staff have been in lockstep on how they will approach Mendoza's development, signing Kirk Cousins to serve as a bridge quarterback and allowing the No. 1 overall pick to sit and learn initially.
If you're a Raiders fan, you're well aware that it's a consensus that Las Vegas is in the midst of a clear rebuild. While that may be true, the Raiders could be one of the surprise teams this season. With that in mind, here are three players who could turn the tide for Las Vegas and propel this team into potential playoff contention.
Jermod McCoy
The former Tennessee Volunteers cornerback was viewed as one of the best players at his position entering this year's draft. However, an injury plummeted his draft stock.
Las Vegas wasted no time capitalizing on the precipitous fall, moving up to the top of the draft board on Day 3 to select McCoy. The Raiders have brought McCoy along slowly during offseason programs, and it could take time for the six-foot, 193-pound cornerback to establish himself. However, there’s a world in which he develops into one of the best players in the secondary by the end of the season.
Mike Washington Jr.
Ashton Jeanty is the Raiders' clear RB1, but imagine if Kubiak could deploy multiple assets in the backfield. Well, Washington Jr. has emerged as a legitimate running mate to Jeanty during training camp and preseason games.
Imagine if Las Vegas had two legitimate running backs at their disposal, and the offense wouldn't skip a beat with Jeanty off the field. The fourth-round draft pick could be a major piece in elevating the Raiders to playoff contention.
Jalen Nailor
Las Vegas needs a wide receiver to separate himself as the top pass-catching option alongside Brock Bowers. The Raiders didn't invest a lot in the receiver room this offseason. That said, Nailor signed a three-year, $35.03 million contract in free agency, which represents the highest-paid wideout on the roster.
It's anyone's guess who Las Vegas' WR1 will be this season, but based on the investment and experience, Nailor has every opportunity to be that for Cousins and this offense.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.