How Raiders Can Expedite Rebuild, Enter Different Conversation in 2027

It's a consensus opinion that the Las Vegas Raiders are a rebuilding team, as the organization is one year removed from a league-worst 3-14 record.

This offseason, Las Vegas established the foundational pieces, with head coach Klint Kubiak and rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza being the main assets for the future. While the Raiders may struggle to produce wins this season , in 2027, we could be talking about them in a much different light. Here are a few ways Las Vegas can expedite its rebuild by what it does in the coming months.

Kubiak Establishes Himself As Top-Tier Coach

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak calls a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator was arguably the best coaching candidate on the market this offseason, and the Raiders waited until after the Super Bowl to execute the hire. Las Vegas' coaching vacancy was one of the last filled in the cycle. The organization won't care how long the process was if Kubiak validates my opinion that he was the top available option on the coaching market this offseason.

No one doubts Kubiak's schematics, and despite a retooling offense, the Raiders' operation should be night and day compared to last season. So far, Kubiak has looked the part as a head coach, showing his players that things will be different in the Silver and Black moving forward.

Give Fernando Mendoza an Opportunity at Some Point

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) attempts a pass during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak officially named Kirk Cousins the starting quarterback earlier this week. The plan has been for Mendoza to sit the majority of this season; the rookie signal-caller would benefit from playing multiple games. That doesn't mean making the change early in the regular season, but if the coaching staff feels that Mendoza is ready at any point, they should give the No. 1 overall pick the nod.

Now, if the offense is clicking and the team is winning games with Cousins under center, then there's little reason to change course. However, if the team is middling by Week 8 or 9, giving Mendoza substantial on-field experience needs to be considered. This is all contingent on how well Cousins plays.

Accumulate Draft Capital by Trading Top Asset

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby (98) on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This would also depend on where Las Vegas stands at the trade deadline, but if the team is trending towards missing the playoffs, the front office should take calls on top players on the roster. If you don't know where I'm going with this at this point, I'm suggesting the Raiders explore trading pass rusher Maxx Crosby if they are struggling weeks into the season.

We've seen Las Vegas move Crosby earlier this offseason, collecting two first-round picks from the Baltimore Ravens, who backed out of the trade days later. While Las Vegas shouldn't expect that type of haul if they were to execute another deal, with the number of contending teams needing an elite pass rusher, Las Vegas could generate a bidding war for the 28-year-old edge rusher. Gaining an extra first-round pick in next year's draft class could open the door to new possibilities in 2027.