Raiders Mailbag: How Youth Is Reshaping the Silver and Black

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders, as they woke up this morning, find themselves just 10 days away from the start of the 2026 training camp.

With the season approaching, the tremendous Raider Nation finally has real reasons to hope for a bright future.

Raider Nation Was Out in Force | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Ilustrated

Raider Nation Speaks Out

I asked you, the fans, to tell me which players you are most looking forward to seeing as training camp begins.

I took Fernando Mendoza out of the mix simply because, as the No. 1 overall pick, everyone, Raider fan or not, wants to see him, and you all had plenty of opinions.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Youth Is Served

Like cord wood around a campfire, the Silver and Black have done a terrific job of accumulating and adding young talent.

Watching their development and how they are coached is going to be fascinating.

Rookies | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Player development is more important in today's NFL than ever. I would even call it fundamentally critical.

When you look at the modern salary cap structure and even the number of players leaving college early, NFL teams cannot place their faith wholeheartedly in polished rookies or even high-priced free agents; this puts an even greater onus on their ability to coach up and evolve their roster.

Hezekiah Masses | Darrell Craig Harris

New-Look Defensive Backfield

Not really one player. For me I want to see all the new DB. It’s a young talented group. I want to see how it comes together — Allan Hack (@aehack) July 18, 2026

Entering the 2026 offseason, the Raiders had a myriad of issues to address. None was more significant than the defensive backfield. Alan, I have to agree that I am fascinated by this part of the Raiders' rebuild.

As the Silver and Black look to their old identity to establish their new one, where better to start than the defensive backfield?

These four young men are fascinating. Cornerbacks Jermod McCoy and Hezekiah Masses were both CBs that the Raiders eyed early and were able to select.

The Raiders' safeties intrigue me for more than one reason. Both men are different, but extremely talented in their own way.

I think GM John Spytek completely reshaped the future of the defensive backfield, and all four of them are future starters and potential stars. Great call here.

Kansei Matsuzawa | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

The Tokyo Toe

Kansei Matsuzawa would be awesome if earns the job not going to lie. Tokyo toe in the death star with his native language on the jersey is peak Raiders — BoiseRaider (@TheBlue_est1986) July 17, 2026

Special K, Tokyo Toe, this guy has a litany of nicknames, and I love it. I have never thought about how his last name on a jersey in the native language would be epic, and completely a Raider thing.

The pressure of training camp is going to be his chance to shine. When the pads come on, it's when it goes from hot to an inferno competitively, and I, for the first time in I don’t know how long, am very anticipatory of a kicker battle.

Mike Washington Jr. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Young Mr. Washington

Mike Washington Jr — Kevin Ferzacca (@KevinFerzacca29) July 17, 2026

The Raiders like Mike Washington a lot, and they were thrilled to add him in the NFL Draft.

What I liked about the pick is that his and Ashton Jeanty's styles are completely complementary, without being the same. I discussed that previously in my running backs preview.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashto Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Washington is incredibly talented, but like all players, including Fernando Mendoza, he has to develop.

Under this staff, combined with the new emphasis on work ethic and teachability, I think he will shine and make Jeanty better, and Jeanty will make him better. Make no mistake, Jeanty is RB1, but Washington is going to be a terrific addition, and I look forward to watching him.

Key to the Future

Very curious about Keyron Crawford — Devon Thomas (@BigDThomas229) July 17, 2026

Keyron Crawford has only been playing football for five years, going back to his senior year of high school. Yes, you actually read that correctly.

I went into a lot of detail about him when I previewed the outside linebackers, but his motor, skill set, speed, and work ethic, under the tutelage of Maxx Crosby and DC Rob Leonard, are amazing things to conceptualize when seen through that lens of limited experience.

Keyron Crawford | Darrell Craig Harris

I had one member of the organization tell me, “Most guys when they get here have been playing for 12 or 13 years, not five. Sky is the limit.” I agree.

Watch Our Recent Podcast