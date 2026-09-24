How Raiders Locking In on Week 3 Matchup vs. Saints

After beating the Los Angeles Chargers in Los Angeles for the first time since 2020, the Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0 for the first time in five years. The Raiders have won seven games in the past two seasons combined. They can reach half that total in the season's first month.

The Raiders' offseason progress has been noticeable to anyone who has watched them play in recent seasons and compared them to the team that sits undefeated heading into Week 3. Yet for all the understandable excitement swirling around the team, they know it's only been two games.

Las Vegas' front office did its part this offseason, hiring a coaching staff led by a coach who knows what it takes to win in today's NFL. The front office also put its money where its mouth is, shelling out tons of money to add quality talent to a roster desperately in need of it.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the past two weeks, the Raiders have looked like a team that finally made a handful of the right moves instead of the wrong ones. Years of ill-advised moves set the Raiders back years. This offseason's moves have helped make up some lost time. Yet again, it is still early.

The Raiders will undoubtedly take the unexpected 2-0 start. However, the changes and additions that Las Vegas' front office made this offseason warrant just as much caution, as anything can happen over the next 15 games. Las Vegas has plenty of room for improvement.

The Raiders' improvement is matched by how much they still need to do. Las Vegas is in the beginning stages of a rebuild that will take years to complete. Two productive games are not nearly enough to get ahead of themselves.

However, two impressive wins are enough to build the young, budding team's confidence as it continues to grow. As the Raiders prepare to face a talented New Orleans Saints team on the road in Week 3, Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko shared his thoughts on the team's progress.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) greets Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think it gives everybody confidence that everybody can go in, do their job in the way we see fit. That they can go in, they can play different guys, can play different positions. We can maximize different skill sets in different ways and execute the offense,” Janocko said before Thursday's practice.

Las Vegas is all but set to hit the road to face the Saints. As they round out their preparation for the best team they have faced so far, their primary focus is on themselves. Las Vegas has had a strong start to the season, with a Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs looming.

The Raiders are on the road for a second consecutive week. They will play in a stadium Kubiak and Janocko know well, as they both previously spent time together with the Saints. Janocko knows the issues the Saints' home crowd can present to a visiting team.

"It's a great environment. It's a great environment. It's a very passionate crowd. It's something a football fan in general you look forward to being a part of something like that. I've been on both sides of it as being part of the home team and being part of the visiting team. So, it's a great environment. Something that we're excited to go attack."

All of the goals the Raiders realistically set for themselves ahead of the season are still in front of them. As it stands, they control their destiny. A third consecutive win to start the season, statistically, means Las Vegas would have a legitimate shot at the playoffs.

Still, it is far too soon to think about the playoffs, but a 3-0 start, historically speaking, makes it hard to ignore the Raiders' chances of securing a playoff berth. Things change fast in the league; no matter what the numbers say for teams that start 3-0, the Raiders just want to finish 1-0 this Sunday.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have plenty of work to do, but they have been honest with themselves about their shortcomings during their 2-0 start. As they keep working and growing, they plan to take things day by day throughout the week and let the chips fall where they may on Sundays.