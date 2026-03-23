3 Teams That Could Give the Raiders Trouble in 2026

The first overall pick is a huge asset to the Las Vegas Raiders and will help accelerate their rebuild dramatically by giving them a chance to find their franchise quarterback. Who knows if Fernando Mendoza is going to be that player for them, but he's the only signal caller in his draft class with that sort of potential.

I don't think the Raiders are going to make a playoff push, but improvement is expected after all of the moves they've made this offseason. John Spytek has done a lot of things right this offseason, but if they don't result in wins, then what was it all for? What are some teams that stand in the way of that goal and are set to give them problems?

Tough Matchups

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's any given Sunday, but the NFL couldn't have chosen a more lopsided matchup than the team that just had the first overall pick against the reigning Super Bowl champions. Klint Kubiak will have some familiarity against his former team, but this matchup will come down to Mendoza and how he'll be able to deal with their defensive pressure.

Even though the Seahawks lost a bunch of key pieces in their defense, they still have one of the best defensive minds in the NFL in Mike Macdonald coaching them. Timing matters for this matchup, as if this is Mendoza's first couple of weeks in the NFL, their chances of winning become extremely slim.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Staying in the NFC West, Mendoza will face off against the reigning MVP in his rookie season and is expected to stand toe-to-toe with an All-Time great quarterback. It's going to be cool seeing the past and future of the NFL battle it out in this matchup, but the Los Angeles Rams are expected to be Super Bowl contenders, while the Raiders are far from that.

As well, the Rams just traded for Trent McDuffie, which means their secondary won't be a weakness for them anymore. Their defensive line is loaded with talent as well. I just don't see how the Raiders offense is gonna score on them, or how they're going to contain a Sean McVay-led offense.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rolls out during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images