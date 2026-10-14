3 Things Raiders Need to Keep in Mind After Week 5 Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders are now in the midst of a two-game losing streak after falling to the New England Patriots in a blowout loss in Week 5.

It goes without saying that the Raiders' performance left much to be desired and served as a wake-up call to the organization. After starting the season 3-0, Las Vegas suddenly finds itself at 3-2, with the schedule not lightening up. With that in mind, here are three bold takes after watching what transpired this past Sunday.

The Clock Is Ticking on Kirk Cousins’ Time As Starter

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cousins has exceeded the expectations of some in the media who thought he shouldn't have opened up the season as the starter. Through five games, the 38-year-old quarterback has compiled 1,269 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions while completing 65.1 percent of his passes.

That being said, the Raiders have lost two consecutive games and are staring at a potential four-game losing streak, with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams on tap. The more losses that pile up for Las Vegas, the more calls there will be for Fernando Mendoza to be allowed to start . Not to mention, the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Denver Broncos are also on the horizon for the Raiders. Cousins has been a great solidifier, but Mendoza could be a potential elevator.

Sitting Ashton Jeanty

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) in the second half quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's obvious that Jeanty's injuries are hampering his ability to be fully effective, and even head coach Klint Kubiak admitted that during his postgame press conference on Sunday. The 22-year-old running back suffered a sprained ankle during training camp and a foot injury in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This season, Jeanty is averaging 3.3 yards per carry and has zero rushing touchdowns. He's been incredibly effective as a pass catcher out of the backfield, with 22 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns. However, these injuries will linger as long as Jeanty continues to play. Considering that the next two games are against Super Bowl-caliber opponents, sitting the star running back and having him return in Week 8 against the New York Jets should be taken into account.

Maxx Crosby Trade Discussions Back on the Radar

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crosby was traded this offseason before the Baltimore Ravens nixed the deal. There were already rumors before that deal materialized that the two-time All-Pro pass rusher was a trade candidate. That fallen-through deal only amplified the noise, but it simmered down as the season opener neared. That speculation was put on hold after the 3-0 start.

Now that Las Vegas has lost two consecutive games and an avalanche of losses potentially in the near future, Crosby's name will re-emerge in trade rumors. If the Raiders are trending downward as the trade deadline nears, trading their best asset will definitely be in play.