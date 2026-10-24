3 Raiders Who Must Take Advantage on Sunday Against Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to get back on track after losing three straight games, and they'll try to get back in the win column vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams have not been the unstoppable force everyone expected them to be, sitting at 2-4 and dealing with significant injuries on both sides of the ball. This could be an opportunity for the Raiders to win their fourth game of the season.

Considering the injuries the Rams are dealing with, a few Raiders could have big games against the NFC powerhouse. Who might stand out for the Silver and Black in this game?

Let's break down three names who could shine against the Rams.

CB Darien Porter

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during player introduction before the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing better football since returning to the lineup, it could be a big day for the Raiders' second-year cornerback.

The Rams are dealing with injuries to two of their top wide receivers, so Porter will not see Davante Adams in this game. Puka Nacua has a minor calf injury, so he may not be at his best if he suits up for this game.

The Raiders need to force more turnovers, and Porter can help if he's lined up against receivers who won't give him as many problems. Look for Porter to have his name called a few times in this game.

WR Tre Tucker

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) catches a pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing as the team's best downfield threat, Tucker will look to keep his hot streak going against a depleted Rams secondary.

Tucker, who has 24 receptions for 371 yards and three touchdowns, may not face Trent McDuffie, who has been dealing with a groin injury. If he avoids the All-Pro corner, he has a chance to win downfield.

The Raiders need explosive plays to beat the Rams, and Tucker will be the recipient of them. If he doesn't face some of the Rams' best corners, he may explode like he did last week.

C Tyler Linderbaum

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) waits to snap the ball during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking to bounce back after a rough go against the Buffalo Bills last week, Linderbaum won't face some of the Rams' most nightmarish defensive linemen.

Poona Ford is out for the season, and Kobie Turner is out for multiple weeks. The Rams may not be as effective up the middle, allowing Linderbaum to clear running lanes and prevent interior pressure.

The Raiders paid Linderbaum to be one of the best centers in the NFL, and he has a chance to be that against a depleted Rams team. This could be a chance for him to cash in.