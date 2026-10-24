Why Raiders Catching Rams at Opportunistic Time

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams, looking to rebound after losing three straight.

The Raiders may be sliding, but the Rams are in a worse spot. Everyone expected them to be a powerhouse that would mow down every team in their way, but they sit at 2-4 and have lost their last two games, including a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

For a Raiders team that needs to get back on track, the Rams come to town at the right time. Not only are they significantly injured, but they're not playing with much confidence.

The Raiders Can Rebound

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

The Raiders have lost three straight, but their confidence does not appear to have wavered. They put a scare into the hearts of the Buffalo Bills, who may be the best team in the AFC and possibly the entire NFL.

It would be a major confidence boost to beat a Rams team that has floundered in the last two weeks. Granted, one of those losses was to the Bills, but they had no business losing to the Cardinals in that fashion.

Klint Kubiak is still learning the ropes as a head coach, and facing off against Sean McVay on the other sideline won't be easy. However, McVay has made some poor coaching decisions this season, which have set the Rams up for failure.

Kubiak should go into this game with a simple plan that doesn't need to be overly complicated. If he thinks too much about how to approach this game, McVay will make him pay and leave Allegiant Stadium with a road victory.

Rams' Injuries

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch as Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) defends during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a laundry list of players who won't appear in this game for the Raiders' opponent.

Among them: Davante Adams , Myles Garrett, Poona Ford, Nate Landman, and Kobie Turner. Oh, and Puka Nacua is questionable for this game.

All the star power the Rams entered the season with has somewhat faltered, so they may not be bringing their A-game to Las Vegas. The Raiders will face a Rams team that is somewhat comparable in terms of talent level.

For a Raiders team that needs a win, this game presents that opportunity. The Rams are struggling, and they may not be able to rebound and dominate the NFL like we all expected.

Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That said, this would still be a tremendous win for Kubiak's team if they can pull it off. They would move to 4-3, and with the NFL looking as wide open as it is, that would give the team enough reason not to pull the plug on the season just yet.