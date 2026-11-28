The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to keep pace in the AFC playoff picture, and they'll need a big road win over the Cleveland Browns to pull that off.

The Raiders are coming off a tough loss on the road against the Denver Broncos, although they had a chance to win in the fourth quarter. Fernando Mendoza has given this team a spark in his first two starts.

This game may be his first true "winnable" start, even if the Browns are 6-4 and haven't lost at home this season. They're still the Browns, after all.

However, for that to happen, a lot will have to go right for the Silver and Black. Who needs to step up for this team if it wants to remain in the hunt?

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak calls a play against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's identify a few Raiders who should be in for big games.

Defensive End Malcolm Koonce

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates with defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having his best season since 2023, Koonce has proven to be a formidable pass-rusher opposite Maxx Crosby.

He faces one of his tougher tests of the season against Cleveland's stellar rookie tackle Spencer Fano, who has not allowed a sack in five of his last seven games. Koonce must get consistent pressure and force Deshaun Watson off his platform.

The Raiders need to force constant pressure in this game, and while Crosby will do his part, Koonce must do the same. Las Vegas won't win this game if he doesn't.

Offensive Tackle DJ Glaze

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) in his stance against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' offensive line has been solid in pass protection this season, but it faces another test this week.

Jared Verse, who hasn't recorded a sack but has 17 pressures (per Pro Football Focus), is one of the more menacing pass-rushers in the NFL. The Raiders don't want to be the first team to allow Verse to bring down the quarterback.

That responsibility falls on Glaze, who has had the best season of his young career. He will have to keep Verse at bay to prevent him from getting that coveted first sack.

Cornerback Eric Stokes

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have highlighted Stokes as a player who needs to make his impact felt in victories, and he will be important again in this game.

Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion have been two of the most exciting rookie receivers in the league this season, and there is a chance Stokes will line up against both. He must slow them down, despite their differing skill sets.

Stokes has had some rough games in the first year of his three-year, $30 million contract extension, but he can right the ship in this game. He must prove age before beauty is a thing.