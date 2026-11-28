3 Raiders Who Must Take Step Forward Against Browns
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The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to keep pace in the AFC playoff picture, and they'll need a big road win over the Cleveland Browns to pull that off.
The Raiders are coming off a tough loss on the road against the Denver Broncos, although they had a chance to win in the fourth quarter. Fernando Mendoza has given this team a spark in his first two starts.
This game may be his first true "winnable" start, even if the Browns are 6-4 and haven't lost at home this season. They're still the Browns, after all.
However, for that to happen, a lot will have to go right for the Silver and Black. Who needs to step up for this team if it wants to remain in the hunt?
Let's identify a few Raiders who should be in for big games.
Defensive End Malcolm Koonce
Having his best season since 2023, Koonce has proven to be a formidable pass-rusher opposite Maxx Crosby.
He faces one of his tougher tests of the season against Cleveland's stellar rookie tackle Spencer Fano, who has not allowed a sack in five of his last seven games. Koonce must get consistent pressure and force Deshaun Watson off his platform.
The Raiders need to force constant pressure in this game, and while Crosby will do his part, Koonce must do the same. Las Vegas won't win this game if he doesn't.
Offensive Tackle DJ Glaze
The Raiders' offensive line has been solid in pass protection this season, but it faces another test this week.
Jared Verse, who hasn't recorded a sack but has 17 pressures (per Pro Football Focus), is one of the more menacing pass-rushers in the NFL. The Raiders don't want to be the first team to allow Verse to bring down the quarterback.
That responsibility falls on Glaze, who has had the best season of his young career. He will have to keep Verse at bay to prevent him from getting that coveted first sack.
Cornerback Eric Stokes
We have highlighted Stokes as a player who needs to make his impact felt in victories, and he will be important again in this game.
Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion have been two of the most exciting rookie receivers in the league this season, and there is a chance Stokes will line up against both. He must slow them down, despite their differing skill sets.
Stokes has had some rough games in the first year of his three-year, $30 million contract extension, but he can right the ship in this game. He must prove age before beauty is a thing.
Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3