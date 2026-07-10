How the Raiders Can Defy Expectations in 2026

Last year, around summertime, Raider Nation was excited for a reunion between Pete Carroll and Geno Smith in Las Vegas. Fast forward a year, and neither of them is still with the organization. It's hard to gauge the expectations the 2026 Raiders face entering the season, but it's a non-negotiable that they're expected to be better.

Klint Kubiak , fresh off a Super Bowl victory with the Seattle Seahawks , is expected to dramatically raise the floor of the Raiders' offense. A rookie quarterback, stars looking to prove themselves, there are plenty of factors to consider when thinking about what the expectations for the 2026 Raiders are.

Just Average?

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Jared Dublin of CBS Sports ranked each NFL team's offensive infrastructure heading into next season, and the Raiders find themselves in tier 4, labeled "average incubators." What can the Raiders do to surpass their average expectations?

"The Raiders have a very good play caller in new head coach Klint Kubiak, a solid offensive line anchored by Tyler Linderbaum and Kolton Miller and a solid running back with Ashton Jeanty, all of which helps prop up the fact that their pass catchers are below-average outside of Brock Bowers. Add it all up and you come up with an ecosystem that is just about average for No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza," said Dublin.

New Gear

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Based on what we've seen from the Raiders' weapons, I wouldn't argue that average is a bad name for them. However, with a bit of projection, it's easy to see how the Raiders can shatter expectations and hit a new gear offensively.

Kirk Cousins wasn't mentioned, which is fine, because the Raiders unlock that new gear through Fernando Mendoza . He holds the keys to actualizing the potent potential on their offense, and it's through his progression that they live or die.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Disregarding Mendoza's development for a second, the Raiders already have all they need to propel themselves into the upper echelon of NFL offenses. Jeanty is described as solid, which is fair given his underwhelming rookie season, but it's not hard to imagine him taking a significant leap in Year 2 with an improved offensive line.

Brock Bowers is already a top-five tight end in the NFL. Jeanty can easily enter the top 10 running back conversations if their revamped offensive line stays healthy. That leaves their wide receiver room, which, unless they make a move late in the summer, is what it is.

Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

By this time next summer, I expect the conversations surrounding the Raiders' offense to be completely different. It's yet to be seen how much of a leap their roster overall is going to take, but one thing is for sure: the offense in Las Vegas is set to be full of explosive plays next season.