4 Instant Observations From Raiders' Comeback Win vs. Jets

The Las Vegas Raiders snapped their four-game losing streak with an impressive comeback win against the New York Jets on Sunday. After falling behind early, as has been the case, Las Vegas used an uncharacteristically productive third quarter on offense to beat the Jets.

Below are my instant observations from the Raiders' outing on Sunday.

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes the ball against the New York Jets in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders' Offensive Changes

Starting rookie running back Mike Washington and making him the team's primary back gave Las Vegas' offense more of a presence on the ground than it had in recent weeks. However, even that was minimal statistically early on, as Washington finished the first half with seven carries for 24 yards.

Las Vegas' offense scored one touchdown in the first half. The Raiders had 97 total yards in the first half.

Still, using Washington as the team's primary back threw the Jets off, as there was no way to prepare. Las Vegas has barely used Washington this season. In the second half, he effectively put the unit on his back, allowing Cousins to stay within his wheelhouse of completing short-to-medium passes.

The depth chart and schematic changes the Raiders made on offense had a direct impact on the game, especially in the second half. The second half against the Jets was arguably the most productive second half Las Vegas' offense has had this season.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands the ball to running back Ashton Jeanty (2) against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

De Facto Rest Game for Jeanty

The Raiders should have rested Jeanty against the New England Patriots, as it was clear early on that Jeanty had not fully recovered from the injury he suffered shortly before the start of the regular season. However, removing Jeanty completely, regardless of health, significantly hurts Las Vegas.

Las Vegas cannot sit Jeanty for a game, as it puts them at a competitive disadvantage of significant proportions, since Washington is not as effective at catching the ball out of the backfield as Jeanty is. However, the Raiders' coaching staff could effectively rest Jeanty while keeping him active.

At halftime, Jeanty had one rush, one target, and one reception. That is more of a resting than a benching. It may be framed differently by the coaching staff, but they did the right thing by giving Jeanty's body as much of a rest as possible while not hurting the team by sitting him.

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders' Secondary Is Bad Enough To Negate Offseason Additions, Improvement

Entering the season, the Raiders' defensive backfield vulnerability was well known. Las Vegas' defensive backfield has been an issue for several seasons, long before most of the players currently on the unit arrived. However, the unit itself is also subpar.

Las Vegas entered the season knowing they would need the unit to overachieve in order for the defense as a whole to be productive. Sunday was an ugly day for the unit, one week after an ugly performance against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Raiders lost Darien Porter after only one play. Yet the unit struggled so badly that the issues clearly stem from the group as a whole. The Raiders must aggressively address the unit with additional moves this offseason.

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak in the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders Put Together Best Third Quarter of Season

Entering Sunday, the Raiders had scored three points in their past four third quarters combined. Washington accounted for half of the unit's yards on the drive, as Las Vegas rode the young running back into the red zone, where the Raiders capitalized with a touchdown.

It was the first time Las Vegas' offense had scored on its first offensive drive after halftime this season. In seven games, the Raiders scored 26 points in the third quarter. They scored 14 points in the third quarter against the Jets.

It was the most points Las Vegas has scored in the third quarter this season. Their third-quarter success against the Jets confirmed that their third-quarter offensive woes entering Week 8 were a significant issue for the team.

Las Vegas' solid third quarter was just what the team needed, as the Jets' offense kept Las Vegas' defense on its heels for most of the game. Sunday, the Raiders' offense saved its defense. They did so largely with a productive third quarter.