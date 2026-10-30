Raiders Injury Report Opens Critical Question Ahead of Jets Clash

The Las Vegas Raiders head into their Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets, looking to spark a change and turn things around. A dismal past month has threatened to derail what was once a surprisingly optimistic season.

Few teams would be better for Las Vegas to play right now than the Jets. Yet the Raiders are in no position to overlook a Jets team with several former Raiders on it. Las Vegas has finished its week of practice, and Friday has brought more clarity to Sunday's matchup.

Las Vegas appears to be getting healthier after several players participated in Wednesday's practice on a limited basis: Kwity Paye, DJ Glaze, Brock Bowers, Folorunso Fatukasi, Ian Thomas, and Quay Walker. Patrick Johnson did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

All those players except Thomas fully participated in Thursday's practice. Tight end Carter Runyon was listed on Las Vegas' Wednesday injury report with a foot injury as he returned to practice from Injured Reserve. He fully participated in practice every day this week.

Friday's Injury Report

On Friday, Jack Bech was added to the injury report, despite practicing every day this week. He is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Johnson was ruled out for Sunday's game, as was Runyon.

Veteran cornerback Eric Stokes was added to the report with an illness on Friday after not appearing on the injury report at all this week. Stokes participated on a limited basis in Friday's practice. Stokes is Las Vegas' best cornerback.

Stokes' illness could negatively impact an already questionable group of defensive backs. Beyond Stokes' illness, Las Vegas also has unanswered questions elsewhere in its defensive backfield, as it tries to decide who the best option is to play alongside Stokes: Hezekiah Masses or Darien Porter.

“It’s a good thing to have many guys that can play, and whether it’s at any skill position, receivers and defensive backs, you are going to rotate guys. In a perfect world, yeah, you want two guys that are going to play every snap. But every situation is different. We’ve got multiple guys that can play,” Kubiak said after Friday’s practice.

Critical Questions on the Horizon

After not being on the injury report on Wednesday and not participating in practice on Thursday, despite being in the facility, offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson also missed Friday's practice. Powers-Johnson was listed on the injury report with a back injury.

According to Kubiak, Powers-Johnson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets. Las Vegas needs help at the guard position but also has to consider moves that could make them better moving forward as the trade deadline approaches.

Powers-Johnson is undoubtedly talented, but after losing his starting spot to Caleb Rogers, who has also struggled, his future with the team remains unclear. Given the help they need at the position, it would make sense to keep him, even if only in a reserve role.

On the other hand, a young offensive lineman with undeniable upside could entice another team. If Las Vegas could get even a mid-to-late-round pick in return, they should consider making the trade. The potential trade market for Powers-Johnson is worth the Raiders kicking the tires on.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas has followed its hot start with four straight losses, making it fair to question what its goals are for this season. Their answer will shape what they choose to do with Powers-Johnson. He is listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game.

The Raiders are at a crossroads this season , especially with Powers-Johnson. Kubiak's coaching staff is now the second to have had various issues with the offensive lineman. That may be enough for Las Vegas' front office to consider trading him.

Still, with the issues Las Vegas has along its offensive line, to trade a player who is still one of the best on the roster at his position would be yet another signal that the Raiders' front office is more focused on the future than the 2026 season, which is fair, as that was the plan entering the season.

The upcoming trade deadline and the Raiders' losing streak make any trade and any legitimate idea to improve the team an option. Powers-Johnson ranks among the team's most tradeable assets, along with Maxx Crosby and Kolton Miller.