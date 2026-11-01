What To Expect From Raiders’ Top Offensive Players Against Jets

It may be only Week 8, but it feels like the Las Vegas Raiders are already entering a make-or-break game against the New York Jets.

Las Vegas has lost four consecutive games after jumping out to a 3-0 start. Winning those opening games is monumental, as just one more loss and we could be talking about surefire sellers at the trade deadline.

This week's game is a nice buffer for the Silver and Black, who have faced the Chiefs, Patriots, Bills, and Rams during their four-game skid . Meanwhile, New York is coming off an embarrassing loss to the Dolphins. With all that in mind, here are predictions for how the Raiders' top offensive players could perform in Week 8.

Kirk Cousins

Projected Stat Line: 21-of-28 for 235 and two touchdowns

Cousins is averaging 36.7 pass attempts per game because Las Vegas has been playing from behind during its current losing streak. That number should drop against the Jets for multiple reasons. For one, New York has one of the slowest-paced offenses. Secondly, with T'Vondre Sweat out and David Bailey doubtful , its defensive line is exploitable. The rushing attack should be better on Sunday. Quite frankly, Cousins throwing fewer passes isn't the worst thing.

That doesn't mean the 38-year-old quarterback has been bad, but his high passing volume stems from the Raiders' poor defense and inability to establish the run. Another reason this is a favorable matchup for Cousins is that New York has forced one interception all season. Operating against a banged-up defensive line and a porous secondary, the 15-year veteran is set up for a bounce-back game.

Ashton Jeanty

Stat Line Projection: 15 carries for 65 yards; five receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown

New York's defensive line, marred by injuries heading into this game, has been well documented. That should open up rushing lanes for Jeanty to explode through. The problem is the Raiders' offensive line has been incredibly disappointing in run blocking.

If the 22-year-old running back doesn't produce on the ground, I'm not sure when he will. In the coming weeks, the Raiders face the 49ers, Seahawks, Broncos, and Browns.

Brock Bowers

Stat Line Projection: nine receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown

Because of the lackluster run game and lack of a true WR1 on the outside, opposing defenses have doubled or bracketed Bowers essentially the entire game. The Jets will likely copy that approach, but the secondary is a weakness for this defense.

Over the last two weeks, Bowers has compiled 10 receptions for 143 yards, which feels underwhelming compared to what the superstar tight end has produced this season.